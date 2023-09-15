A listening ear to Ibejii’s new Afro retro single

With eye-concealing dark shades, thickened eyebrows and afro hair, Ibejii is an unorthodox dresser. While that represents his special stage stunt, the unique appearance further introduces the audience to a blend of music that is ‘never heard’.

The artiste describes his genre of music as Afro-retro because of the way he paints pictures, tells stories and drives action with the power of his music. The artiste spreads across the music spectrum; from jazz, afro beats, R&B, and soul among other genres he finds relevant in expressing himself, as well as, tackling issues that interest people.

Yes, Ibejii is relatively new in the Nigerian music scene. However, within a short period, he has worked very hard to find his place within the space, particularly in alternate music, which is pure, true, and slightly different from mainstream music.

He has some albums to his credit; GreenWhiteDupe 001 and GreenWhiteDupe 002, which were released in 2017.

Riding on the success of his albums; Ibeji was a double nominee for the 15th Headies Awards and winner of the 2022 Award for Best Alternative Album.

He is once again proving the range of his talents and vocal prowess in the alternate music sphere with the release of a single.

Titled ‘Trillion Dollar Dream’, the latest single and much-anticipated track promises to be a game-changer, showcasing Ibejii’s exceptional talent and musical prowess.

Trillion Dollar Dream is a sophistic-pop masterpiece, in the style of the Great American Songbook, which weaves afro beats, electro-pop, and traditional pop to create a masterly love anthem.

With its catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and sun-soaked instrumentation, this single is destined to make waves in the music world.

Ibejii nomads have eagerly awaited new music from Ibejii since his Headies win, and Trillion Dollar Dream does not disappoint. It reflects Ibejii’s evolution as an artist while staying true to the signature sound that fans have come to love.

Trillion Dollar Dream is produced by DopeL, and engineered by Emmanuel Ojo and Jajayi, known for their contributions to Ibejii’s award-winning Intermission. Thanks to Natialo Studios, Lagos, for the top-notch production quality and ensuring that listeners will have an immersive musical experience.

Speaking on the release, Ibejii said, “Trillion Dollar Dream is the beginning of a season in which I pull down the veil, and embrace sensual vulnerability. It is daunting, but liberating too. I have a certain precious somebody to thank for this phase of my journey. I look forward to sharing the journey with Ibejii Nomads and friends”.

Trillion Dollar Dream is scheduled for release on September 22, 2023, and it will be available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

To celebrate the launch of Trillion Dollar Dream, R&B PR will be hosting Ibejii to a virtual release party on September 21, 2023, with nomads and friends able to join the event via a virtual link, where they will have a chance to interact with Ibejii and experience the new single firsthand.

Ibejii is an award-winning Nigerian artist and composer, whose curious mind and extensive recording repertoire are readily identified by his fusion of West African percussive sounds with contemporary global music. Born in London, England, and raised between Northern Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Ibejii is a mysterious, eclectic and enigmatic poet and thinker.

Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of Taiye-Kehin, the physical and the transcendent, timeworn and timeless, African vibe and international sounds. His is a unique genre of storytelling, straddling Afro-retro and Afro-soul. Over the last 7 years, Ibejii has released 7 studio albums: GreenWhite Dope, MSML, Tribal Marks, Ilu Ilu, Intermission, Post 19, and Matrimony: der Ehestand, a collaboration album with German music producer, Wellyt. His 8th album, an ambitious feel-good sophisti-pop love log in the style of the Great American Songbook, is due for release in January 2024.

