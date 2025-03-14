8 historical photos that changed the world

Photography is more than just a medium of capturing images—it is a powerful force that preserves history, sparks emotions, and influences the course of events. A single frame can immortalise moments of triumph, tragedy, and transformation, allowing future generations to witness and interpret key milestones in human civilisation.

These photographs do not merely document reality; they often serve as catalysts for change, provoking thought, inspiring action, and shaping global consciousness. Some of these images have fueled social movements, exposed injustices, or redefined our understanding of the world.

The significance of these photographs lies not only in their aesthetic appeal but in their ability to convey the raw truth of a moment. They transport viewers back in time, allowing them to experience the joy of victory, the sorrow of loss, or the wonder of human ingenuity.

According to phlearn, here are the 8 historical photos that changed the world

1. The kiss (V-J day in times square) – 1945

Captured by Alfred Eisenstaedt on August 14, 1945, this iconic image depicts a U.S. Navy sailor spontaneously kissing a nurse in Times Square as America celebrated Japan’s surrender in World War II. The candid passion and raw emotion encapsulate the joy and relief of an entire nation at the war’s end. The image became a powerful representation of spontaneous human emotion. However, modern interpretations of the image have also sparked discussions on consent and changing social norms. Published in Life magazine, it quickly gained international fame and remains one of the most recognised photographs of the 20th century. The photograph captures the energy and celebration of a pivotal moment in world history. The sailor’s firm embrace and the nurse’s slightly bent posture give it a sculptural, dramatic effect. It remains an enduring symbol of the euphoria following the war’s end.

2. Migrant Mother – 1936

Dorothea Lange’s heart-wrenching photograph of Florence Owens Thompson and her children became a defining image of the Great Depression. Published during the economic crisis, it highlighted the dire conditions of struggling families, prompting immediate governmental aid and symbolising the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Thompson’s weathered face and worried expression encapsulate the struggles of millions during that era. The children turning away from the camera emphasise the protective instincts of a mother fighting to survive. The image was originally commissioned by the U.S. government’s Farm Security Administration to document poverty. Its widespread circulation in newspapers and magazines sparked nationwide conversations about economic hardship. Today, the photo is still studied in history and art courses as a symbol of documentary photography’s impact.

3. A Man on the Moon – 1969

Neil Armstrong’s photograph of fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon represents one of humanity’s greatest achievements. The lunar surface, Aldrin’s bulky suit, and the vast emptiness of space underscore the magnitude of the Apollo 11 mission and mankind’s boundless curiosity. The reflection in Aldrin’s helmet visor shows Armstrong, the lunar module, and the American flag. The image became a defining symbol of the Space Race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The photo’s stark contrast between the barren moon and human presence emphasises the daring nature of the mission. It remains a testament to technological innovation and human ingenuity. The mission’s success sparked increased global interest in space exploration. Even decades later, this photograph serves as inspiration for further cosmic exploration.

4. Blind – 1916

Taken by Paul Strand using a camera with a false lens, this image of a blind woman selling newspapers in New York City is a milestone in street photography. It captures raw, unfiltered human existence, marking the shift toward documentary photography as an art form and a medium for social commentary. Strand wanted to capture people as they naturally existed, rather than posed subjects. The blind woman’s sign, which reads “BLIND,” makes her vulnerability even more poignant. The image brings attention to the struggles of marginalised communities in the early 20th century. Strand’s technique influenced generations of photographers in capturing candid, everyday moments. The photograph raised ethical questions about documenting people without their knowledge. Despite its simplicity, the raw emotion in the image continues to spark discussions. Today, it remains one of the most famous examples of early street photography.

5. Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima – 1945

Joe Rosenthal’s Pulitser Prise-winning photograph of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima symbolises victory, unity, and the sacrifices of war. It quickly became one of the most recognised and revered images of World War II. The photo was staged as a second flag-raising, but its impact was no less profound. The diagonal composition of the flagpole gives a sense of movement and triumph. The image played a significant role in boosting American morale and war efforts. It was later used as the basis for the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The soldiers’ silhouetted forms against the sky emphasise their heroic efforts. Despite initial controversy about its authenticity, the image remains a defining visual of wartime resilience. Today, it is still used as a representation of American perseverance and military strength.

6. Earthrise – 1968

Captured by astronaut William Anders during Apollo 8, Earthrise presents a breathtaking view of our blue planet emerging from the darkness of space. This image reshaped how humanity views itself, inspiring environmental consciousness and emphasising the fragility of our world. The photograph was the first to show Earth as a small, delicate sphere in a vast universe. It is credited with helping to launch the modern environmental movement. The contrast between the barren lunar surface and the vibrant Earth is striking. The image was widely publicised, appearing on magasine covers worldwide. Many believe it shifted perspectives on the importance of conservation. It is often compared to the later “Blue Marble” image taken during Apollo 17. Even today, Earthrise is used to illustrate the unity and vulnerability of life on Earth.

7. Afghan Girl – 1984

Steve McCurry’s photograph of Sharbat Gula, a young Afghan refugee with piercing green eyes, graced the cover of National Geographic and became a symbol of refugee struggles. Her haunting gaze conveys resilience and desperation, drawing global attention to the plight of displaced people. The image was taken at a refugee camp in Pakistan during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. McCurry found Gula again 17 years later, and her adult portrait revealed the hardships of her life. The photograph was used to humanise the refugee crisis to Western audiences. Its compelling nature makes it one of the most recognisable portraits ever taken. The contrast between her vibrant red headscarf and her pale skin makes the image even more striking. Over the years, the image has been used in humanitarian campaigns. Even decades later, the image continues to spark discussions on refugees and global displacement.

8. Milk Drop Coronet – 1957

Harold Edgerton’s groundbreaking high-speed photograph of a milk drop splashing into a liquid surface revolutionised photography. It demonstrated the power of stop-motion technology, paving the way for advancements in scientific and motion photography. The photo showed an unprecedented level of detail, capturing what the human eye cannot see. Edgerton’s innovations led to the development of the modern electronic flash. His techniques are still used in fields ranging from biology to sports photography. The photograph turned science into art, merging technical skill with visual beauty. Today, his methods are applied in medicine, engineering, and physics. The iconic crown shape of the milk splash remains a subject of fascination. The image is often studied as a turning point in photographic history.

