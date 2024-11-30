Meet 9 influential Africans – Report

Africa is home to some of the brightest minds who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also made remarkable contributions to global progress. From groundbreaking scientific discoveries and innovations to leading transformative social and political movements, these individuals represent the pinnacle of intellectual brilliance.

They’ve shaped industries, challenged conventions, and inspired change, each leaving a lasting impact on both Africa and the world at large. Through their vision, resilience, and expertise, they have demonstrated the power of intellect in driving positive transformation across various sectors.

According to the African report, Here are the top 9 influential Africans – The Brains

1. Shabir Madhi – South Africa

Professor Shabir Madhi, a leading South African vaccinologist, has dedicated his career to advancing vaccine equity and developing lifesaving immunisation strategies. As Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, he has made groundbreaking strides in vaccine research, particularly in addressing diseases like pneumonia and diarrheal infections in low-income countries. His pioneering work on the RSV vaccine for pregnant women holds immense potential to reduce infant mortality from respiratory infections.

Madhi’s leadership extends beyond academia; he directs the South African Medical Research Council’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit (VIDA) and co-chairs the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise (ALIVE). A member of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, Madhi has spearheaded pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa, advocating for mass immunisation over variant-focused approaches. He also challenges Western biases against African scientific contributions, calling for greater recognition and equitable licensing of vaccines to ensure global health progress.

With over 460 scientific publications, Madhi combines deep expertise with a relentless commitment to ensuring that vaccines benefit vulnerable populations, emphasising the moral responsibility of global pharma companies to prioritise accessibility.

2. Patrice Motsepe – South Africa

Patrice Motsepe, founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, exemplifies strategic vision and entrepreneurial acumen. Rising to prominence as the first Black African billionaire on Forbes’ list in 2008, he has since expanded his influence across industries. In 2016, he launched African Rainbow Capital, a private equity firm driving investments across Africa, while holding significant stakes in Sanlam, a leading financial services company.

Motsepe’s impact extends beyond business. As president and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, he has fostered excellence in African football. His election as president of the Confederation of African Football in 2021 highlights his dedication to advancing the sport continent-wide.

Motsepe began his career as the first Black partner at Bowman Gilfillan in Johannesburg in 1994. He transitioned into mining by acquiring underperforming gold shafts in 1997, turning them into profitable ventures. His strategic investments and leadership have made him a transformative figure in African business and sports.

3. Benedict Okey Oramah – Nigeria

Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has become a cornerstone of Africa’s push for intra-continental trade. Since assuming leadership in 2015, he has driven transformative initiatives such as the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), simplifying cross-border transactions, and the biennial Intra-African Trade Fair, connecting regional demand with African producers.

Under Oramah’s guidance, Afreximbank has displayed remarkable dynamism, notably in its $4 billion credit facility to aid African farmers during global supply disruptions and its agile COVID-19 response. While some advocate for the bank to harness IMF’s Special Drawing Rights for expanded impact, rivals like the African Development Bank urge restraint, wary of its rapid pace of innovation.

An agricultural economics expert with a PhD from Obafemi Awolowo University, Oramah joined Afreximbank in 1994 and has since published extensively on trade finance and African economic issues. His visionary leadership continues to position Afreximbank at the heart of Africa’s economic transformation.

4. Khaled Fahmy – Egypt

Khaled Fahmy, a distinguished historian and professor of modern Arabic studies at Tufts University, reshapes the understanding of Egyptian history by challenging conventional narratives often used to bolster nationalism. His seminal works, including All the Pasha’s Men, reevaluating Mehmed Ali Pasha’s legacy, and the award-winning In Quest of Justice, which explores Sharia law and early modern medical and scientific advancements, offer nuanced perspectives on Egypt’s past.

Educated at the American University in Cairo and the University of Oxford, Fahmy specialises in 19th-century Egyptian history, delving into the establishment of the modern state through themes such as conscription, vaccination, forensic medicine, and legal reform. His work illuminates how Egyptians adapted to, resisted, or subverted state institutions. Fahmy’s research extends to the cultural and military history of the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict, with insights shared widely through social media and his bilingual blog.

Exiled since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rise to power in 2014, Fahmy critiques Egypt’s increasing surveillance and authoritarianism, maintaining his role as a vital voice for critical thought and historical truth. His work invites a deeper, more complex examination of Egypt’s history and its enduring narratives.

5. Makhtar Diop – Senegal

Makhtar Diop is the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he leads efforts to foster private sector development and reduce poverty. With extensive experience at the IMF and World Bank, including overseeing the delivery of $70bn in development funding to sub-Saharan Africa, Diop has become a key figure in leveraging infrastructure lending and advocating for women’s economic empowerment. His focus is on scaling investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and renewable energy, and utilising innovative financing solutions like blended finance and public-private partnerships to attract capital to high-impact projects.

Diop’s leadership at the IFC emphasises financial inclusion, digital transformation, and climate action. He champions investments in fintech and climate-smart projects while pushing for urgent climate action and green finance. His career spans both public and private sectors, including a tenure as Minister of Economy and Finance in Senegal and Vice President for Africa at the World Bank. Diop has been recognised as one of the 100 most influential Africans and holds degrees in economics from the Universities of Warwick and Nottingham.

6. Segenet Kelemu – Ethiopia

Dr Segenet Kelemu is a distinguished Ethiopian molecular plant pathologist and a leading advocate for agricultural innovation in developing countries. She served as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) from 2013 to 2023, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation. Dr. Kelemu is now a Senior Advisor at the MasterCard Foundation, continuing her impactful work in food security, agricultural bioscience, and capacity building for scientific discovery.

Her career began with post-doctoral work at Cornell University, and later, she held senior roles at the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) in Colombia and the Biosciences eastern and central Africa (BecA) Hub at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in Nairobi. As Vice President for Programs at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), she led critical initiatives in seed systems, soil health, market access, and gender in agriculture.

Dr. Kelemu’s work focuses on the intersection of human, plant, animal, and insect interactions, advancing new approaches to food and nutrition security. She has received numerous honors and awards for her scientific contributions and leadership.

7. Petro Terblanche – South Africa

Professor Petro Terblanche is the Managing Director of Afrigen Biologics in Cape Town, South Africa, where she spearheaded the development of Africa’s own mRNA vaccine against Covid-19. Afrigen hosts the global mRNA vaccine hub under the COVAX initiative, aiming to enable Africa to produce vaccines for a range of diseases.

With a strong background in biotechnology, Petro has been instrumental in designing South Africa’s biotechnology strategy. She holds a Master’s in Medical Oncology and a Doctorate in Oncology and Cancer Biology from the University of Pretoria. She has also held key positions at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and was a visiting scientist at Harvard University.

Petro has published over 200 scientific papers and was recently recognised as one of the legends of science by the Academy of Sciences South Africa. Her leadership in the development of mRNA technology for low- and middle-income countries is paving the way for global health innovation.

8. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Ethiopia

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), elected in 2017 as the first African and non-physician to hold the role. A prominent Ethiopian health leader, Dr. Tedros previously served as Ethiopia’s Minister of Health (2005-2012), where he implemented significant health reforms, including expanding healthcare infrastructure and launching a primary healthcare program that reduced maternal and child mortality by 60%. He also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs (2012-2016) and played a key role in negotiating the Addis Ababa Action Agenda for financing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Tedros holds a PhD in Community Health, and a Master’s in Immunology, and has held global health leadership roles, including Chair of the Global Fund and Roll Back Malaria Partnership. As WHO Director-General, he initiated a major transformation of the organisation, leading global health efforts, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9. Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela – South Africa

Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela is a distinguished South African psychologist and academic specialising in historical trauma, reconciliation, empathy, and forgiveness. She holds the Research Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma at Stellenbosch University and directs the Centre for the Study of the Afterlife of Violence and the Reparative Quest (AVReQ). Gobodo-Madikizela’s work focuses on the psychological impact of trauma, particularly in the context of South Africa’s post-apartheid reconciliation process, where she served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Her academic achievements include the Templeton Prise, the Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship, and numerous honorary doctorates. She is the author of A Human Being Died That Night and editor of key volumes on trauma and healing. Gobodo-Madikizela’s research explores the intergenerational effects of trauma and the processes of repair, with significant contributions to the field through publications such as “The Afterlife of Apartheid: A Triadic Temporality of Trauma” and Breaking Intergenerational Cycles of Repetition.

