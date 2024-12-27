Meet the top 25 billionaires who made the most money in 2024

In a year defined by groundbreaking technological advancements and the resurgence of global markets, the world’s wealthiest individuals experienced an unprecedented surge in their fortunes. Fuelled by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, record-breaking stock market performances, and strategic business moves, these billionaires are shaping the future while amassing mind-boggling wealth.

From Elon Musk shattering records as the first person to surpass a $400 billion net worth to Mark Zuckerberg’s dramatic comeback from past losses, 2024 was a banner year for innovation, risk-taking, and rewards on a scale never seen before.

According to Bloomberg, these are the top 10 billionaires who made the most money in 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is ranked as the wealthiest individual in the world, Elon Musk has a total net worth of $451 billion as of 2024. He saw an incredible $222 billion increase in his wealth this year, driven by the continued success of Tesla and SpaceX, solidifying his dominance in the tech and space industries.

Mark Zuckerberg

Ranked as the third richest man in the world, Mark Zuckerberg ended 2024 with a net worth of $212 billion, an increase of $84 billion. His leadership at Meta has positioned the company as a key player in AI and virtual reality innovations.

Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang ranked 12th Billionaire for 2024, added $77.9 billion to his wealth, bringing his total to $122 billion. As CEO of NVIDIA, his contributions to AI and GPU technologies have revolutionised the tech industry.

Jeff Bezos

Ranked the second richest, Jeff Bezos saw his fortune grow by $67 billion in 2024, bringing his total wealth to $244 billion. His strategic investments and Amazon’s diversification have been instrumental in his financial success.

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, ranked 4th billionaire, also gained $67 billion, ending the year with a total net worth of $190 billion. His focus on Oracle’s cloud computing advancements has significantly bolstered his wealth.

Michael Dell

Michael Dell ranked 11th billionaire for 2024, saw his net worth increase by $46.6 billion, totaling $125 billion by year’s end. Dell Technologies’ contributions to hybrid work solutions have played a critical role in his financial growth.

Larry Page

Ranked 6th Billionaire for 2024, Larry Page added $46.1 billion to his fortune, bringing his wealth to $173 billion. Alphabet’s groundbreaking work in AI and digital services has been pivotal to its success.

Sergey Brin

At rank 7 Billionaire for 2024, Sergey Brin experienced a $42.2 billion increase, reaching a total net worth of $162 billion. His role at Alphabet continues to drive innovative technology strategies.

Jim Walton

Jim Walton, ranked 13th Billionaire for 2024, increased his wealth by $39.6 billion in 2024, reaching $112 billion. Walmart’s retail expansion and market dominance have been key to this growth.

Alice Walton

Ranked 15th Billionaire for 2024, Alice Walton added $39 billion to her fortune, bringing her total net worth to $109 billion. Walmart’s sustained success has been a cornerstone of her financial achievements.

Rob Walton

Rob Walton, ranked 14th Billionaire for 2024, saw a $38.6 billion increase in his wealth, ending the year with $110 billion. His position as an heir to Walmart has kept him among the world’s richest individuals.

Thomas Peterffy

Thomas Peterffy ranked 25th Billionaire for 2024, added $27.7 billion to his wealth in 2024, bringing his net worth to $53.4 billion. His leadership at Interactive Brokers continues to revolutionise the financial technology industry.

Warren Buffett

Ranked 10th Billionaire for 2024, Warren Buffett added $22.3 billion to his fortune, ending the year with a net worth of $142 billion. The resilience of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio has further cemented his legendary status in finance.

Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, ranked 23rd Billionaire for 2024, saw a $21.8 billion increase in his wealth, reaching $56.2 billion. His leadership at Binance has maintained its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Steve Ballmer

Ranked 9th Billionaire for 2024, Steve Ballmer added $20.1 billion to his fortune, bringing his net worth to $151 billion. His success stems from Microsoft’s advancements in cloud computing and enterprise services.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, ranked 8th Billionaire for 2024, experienced a $19.5 billion increase in wealth, ending the year with $160 billion. His investments and philanthropy continue to leave a lasting impact on global development.

Zeng Yuqun

Ranked 43rd billionaire for 2024, Zeng Yuqun added $14.1 billion to his wealth, bringing his total net worth to $38.4 billion. His leadership in energy storage and battery technologies has fuelled this growth.

Amancio Ortega

Amancio Ortega ranked 16th Billionaire for 2024, saw his fortune grow by $13.9 billion in 2024, ending the year with $101 billion. His company, Inditex, continues to dominate the fashion retail market.

Ma Huateng

Ma Huateng ranked 28th Billionaire for 2024, added $13.9 billion to his net worth, reaching $48.6 billion. Tencent’s growth in tech and entertainment has played a significant role in his success.

Eduardo Saverin

Ranked 53rd billionaire for 2024, Eduardo Saverin gained $13.2 billion, bringing his total wealth to $32.6 billion. His early investment in Facebook and other ventures has yielded substantial returns.

Manuel Villar

Manuel Villar, ranked 89th, increased his wealth by $13.2 billion in 2024, bringing his net worth to $22.3 billion. His real estate and infrastructure projects in the Philippines continue to thrive.

Lukas Walton

Lukas Walton, ranked 42nd Billionaire for 2024, saw a $13.2 billion increase, reaching a total net worth of $38.7 billion. His diversified investments have solidified his position among the world’s richest individuals.

Lei Jun

Ranked 69th Billionaire for 2024, Lei Jun added $13.1 billion to his fortune in 2024, bringing his total wealth to $27.5 billion. Xiaomi’s global expansion has been a key driver of its financial success.

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote ranked 66th Billionaire for 2024, is Africa’s richest man, with a $13 billion increase in his wealth, totaling $28.1 billion. His diversified portfolio, including cement and energy, has driven his remarkable financial growth.

