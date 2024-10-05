10 youngest billionaires on the 2024 Forbes 400 list worth $273 bn combined

The 2024 Forbes 400 list highlights the ten youngest billionaires, representing industries such as tech, venture capital, and real estate.

The average age on the list is 70, with nearly two dozen individuals in their 90s. However, a select group has reached a minimum net worth of $3.3 billion at a younger age.

There are 26 billionaires under 50 on the list, including two in their 30s. The 10 youngest, all 42 or younger, have a combined net worth of $273 billion. These individuals come from sectors including Walmart, venture capital, Facebook, cryptocurrency, and fast food.

According to the 2024 Forbes 400 list, here are the 10 youngest members of the 2024 Forbes 400 list, from youngest to oldest.

1. Lukas Walton — Age: 38, net worth: $33.9 billion

Lukas Walton, the youngest member of the Forbes 400 list, is an heir to the Walton family fortune, which comes from Walmart. Walton inherited his wealth after the death of his father, John Walton, in a 2005 plane crash. Despite his significant shareholding in Walmart, Walton is not actively involved in the company’s operations. Instead, he focuses on investments in businesses that address environmental and social challenges. He chairs the environmental program committee at the Walton Family Foundation, a key philanthropic arm of the Walton family.

2. Josh Kushner — Age: 39, net worth: $3.8 billion

Josh Kushner is the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital, which has invested in high-profile tech startups like Instagram, Spotify, and Slack. He comes from a prominent real estate family, with his father, Charles Kushner, having established the family dynasty, and his brother, Jared Kushner, playing a major role in both the family business and politics. Josh Kushner is married to model Karlie Kloss, and while his fortune primarily stems from his venture capital firm, his family’s real estate wealth also contributes to his position on the list.

3. Dustin Moskovitz — Age: 40, net worth: $14.3 billion

Dustin Moskovitz is best known as a co-founder of Facebook, now known as Meta. He launched the social media giant with Mark Zuckerberg while they were roommates at Harvard. Moskovitz left Facebook in 2008 and founded Asana, a company that provides workflow software. In addition to his stake in Meta, Moskovitz’s wealth also includes significant ownership in Asana.

4. Mark Zuckerberg — Age: 40, net worth: $181 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook, is the third-richest American on the Forbes 400 list. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has seen a strong rebound from its 2022 performance, with a 75% jump over the last year. Zuckerberg’s wealth has increased significantly, adding $75 billion to his fortune over the past 12 months. He continues to play a prominent role in leading Meta’s operations and innovation.

5. Nathan Blecharczyk — Age: 41, net worth: $7.9 billion

Nathan Blecharczyk is one of the co-founders of Airbnb, serving as the company’s chief strategy officer. As Airbnb’s first engineer, Blecharczyk played a vital role in creating its original website and overseeing its data science, payment, and marketing teams. He remains actively involved in the company’s business and is also an Airbnb host. Blecharczyk is younger than his fellow Airbnb cofounders, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, who also appear on the Forbes 400 list.

6. Brian Armstrong — Age: 41, net worth: $8 billion

Brian Armstrong is the co-founder of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. He previously worked as an engineer at Airbnb before launching Coinbase, which went public in 2021. While Coinbase’s market cap reached over $100 billion during its initial public offering, its stock has since fluctuated. However, it has increased by 123% since last year, doubling Armstrong’s wealth in the process.

7. Scott Duncan — Age: 41, net worth: $8.3 billion

Scott Duncan inherited his wealth from his father, Dan Duncan, the founder of Enterprise Products, a Houston-based energy company. The company owns and operates natural gas processing plants and more than 50,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines. Duncan and his three siblings each inherited stakes in the company, although his sister, Randa Duncan Williams, is the only one actively involved in its operations as the non-executive chairman.

8. Leonid Radvinsky — Age: 42, net worth: $3.8 billion

Leonid Radvinsky is the owner of OnlyFans, a social media subscription site that has gained widespread popularity, particularly for adult content. The platform’s massive user base generated $6.6 billion in spending last year. Radvinsky, born in Ukraine, entered the Forbes 400 for the first time this year, thanks to the rapid growth of OnlyFans and the $1 billion in dividends he has paid himself over the past three years.

9. Lynsi Snyder — Age: 42, net worth: $7.3 billion

Lynsi Snyder is the owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, a popular West Coast fast-food chain. She became a billionaire at age 35 when she received the final portion of her inheritance in the business, which is valued at approximately $2.1 billion in annual sales. Snyder is known for maintaining the family-owned company’s traditional values and closely guarding its expansion strategy.

10. Ernest Garcia III — Age: 42, net worth: $4.6 billion

Ernest Garcia III co-founded Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, in 2012. The company was initially a subsidiary of his father’s used car dealer, DriveTime. In 2017, Garcia III took Carvana public, raising $225 million in an initial public offering. Garcia continues to serve as CEO, while his father remains the company’s largest shareholder.

