Meet 10 richest families in America with Decabillionaires net worth and industries

The wealth of America’s richest families comes from diverse industries such as retail, energy, media, and fast food.

Over generations, they have built multibillion-dollar empires that continue to expand, creating enduring legacies that have cemented their status among the wealthiest in U.S. history.

According to Forbes, here are the 10 richest families in America with Decabillionaires net worth and industries

1. The Walton family — Retail

The Walton family holds approximately 45% of Walmart’s shares, a company that now has a market capitalization exceeding $648 billion. Walmart began with a single store, opened by Sam Walton in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. It has since expanded into a global retailer, operating over 10,000 stores in 19 countries. Key family members include Alice Walton, whose personal net worth is $91.1 billion, and her brother Jim Walton, with a net worth of $98.6 billion.

2. The Mars family — Candy and pet food

The Mars family, which owns 100% of Mars Inc., has built a vast business from candy and pet food, with annual sales reaching $47 billion. The company began in the kitchen of their grandfather in Tacoma, Washington, and has grown into a global conglomerate. The family is still involved, with Jacqueline and John Mars with a net worth of $47.6 billion each as of the 25th of Sept. according to Forbes, as well as their extended family, maintaining control. Mars products include brands like Snickers and M&Ms, as well as pet food like Sheba cat food.

3. The Koch family — Energy & diversified holdings

Koch Industries is the second-largest private company in the U.S., generating $125 billion in annual revenue. It was founded in the 1930s by Fred Koch, and today it remains controlled by his descendants. After a legal battle between brothers William, Frederick, Charles, and David Koch in the 1980s, control of the company remained with Charles and David. The family has since resolved its internal conflicts and continues to expand its holdings in energy and other sectors. Charles Koch has a net worth of $67.5 bn reported by Forbes as of 25th of Sept.

4. The Cargill-MacMillan family — Agribusiness

Cargill Inc., America’s largest private company, reported $177 billion in sales and other revenues in the 2023 fiscal year. The Cargill-MacMillan family still owns 88% of the company, which was originally founded by W.W. Cargill in 1865 as a grain storage business. The family’s wealth is shared among 21 billionaires, stemming from a diversified agribusiness empire dealing in commodities like chocolate and livestock feed.

5. The Johnson family — Money management

The Johnson family is behind Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest financial services companies. Fidelity was founded by Edward C. Johnson II in 1946 and currently manages $4.4 trillion in assets. The leadership of the company has passed down through generations, with Abigail Johnson taking over as CEO in 2014 with a net worth of $31.3bn as of 25th of Sept. according to Forbes. The family’s fortune also includes real estate investments managed by other family members.

6. The Pritzker family — Hotels and investing

The Pritzker family built its fortune through Hyatt Hotels and a range of investments. The family faced internal legal challenges in the early 2000s when two grandchildren sued over the distribution of trust funds. The family settled the case, and today, there are 10 billionaires in the Pritzker family, which includes prominent members like former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker with a net worth of $4.1bn and film producer Gigi Pritzker with a net worth of $5.1 bn as of 25th of Sept.

7. The Johnson family — Cleaning products

The Johnson family, behind S.C. Johnson, built its wealth through cleaning products like Pledge, Windex, and Ziploc. The company was founded by S.C. Johnson, who began in the parquet flooring business before shifting to cleaning products. Though there was an early inheritance dispute, the family has retained control of the company, which now generates $11.2 billion in annual sales.

8. The Cathy family — Fast food

The Cathy family founded Chick-fil-A in 1967, which has since grown into a fast-food empire with over 3,000 locations and annual sales of $6.4 billion. The company is known for its fried chicken and remains family-owned. The founder’s grandson, Andrew Cathy, currently serves as CEO, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

9. The Duncan family — Oil and gas

The Duncan family’s wealth comes from Enterprise Products, a natural gas and crude oil pipeline company founded by Dan Duncan. After Dan Duncan died in 2010, his four children inherited equal shares in the company. The family has continued to benefit from rising share prices and dividends from Enterprise Products, with their collective wealth tripling since the founder’s death.

10. The Cox family — Media and automotive

The Cox family’s fortune originated in media, with James M. Cox’s purchase of the Dayton Evening News in 1898. Cox Enterprises has since expanded into communications, media, and automotive services. The company generates more than $22.1 billion in annual revenues through its subsidiaries, including Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. The company is now led by the fourth generation of the family, with Alex Taylor serving as CEO.

