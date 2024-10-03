Wealth surge of 7.5% for the top 10 richest women in Q3 2024

Between Q2 and Q3 2024, the combined net worth of the top 10 richest women rose from $475.3 billion to $510.9 billion, marking an increase of 7.5%. In Q1 2024, the total wealth of the top 10 richest women in the world was $457.1 billion.

Alice Walton emerged as the richest woman, experiencing a notable increase of 13.7% in Q3.

In contrast, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is now the second-richest woman, despite a slight decline of 0.45%. Julia Koch & family saw a substantial increase of 14.2%, while Jacqueline Mars enjoyed a significant rise of 28%. Savitri Jindal & family recorded an increase of 3.6%.

On the other hand, Rafaela Aponte-Diamant experienced a decrease of 3.6%, and Miriam Adelson & family saw a notable increase of 20.1%.

MacKenzie Scott faced a decline of 8.6%, while Gina Rinehart recorded a modest increase of 3.2%. Abigail Johnson also experienced growth in her wealth, with an increase of 5.7%.

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest women in the world worth$510.9 bn combined in Q3 2024 as of October 3;

Alice Walton — $90.7 bn Francoise Bettencourt Meyers — $88.4 bn Julia Koch & family — $74.2 bn Jacqueline Mars — $47.6 bn Savitri Jindal & family $43.3 bn Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — $34.8 bn Miriam Adelson & family — $34.6 bn MacKenzie Scott — $34.1 bn Gina Rinehart — $31.9 bn Abigail Johnson — $31.3 bn

