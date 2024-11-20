Meet the 10 youngest billionaires in Nigeria

Nigeria has become a hotspot for young, dynamic entrepreneurs who are making their mark in various industries. From energy to technology, real estate to entertainment, these individuals are reshaping the business landscape both within Nigeria and internationally.

While business giants like Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola continue to dominate the spotlight, a new generation of ambitious young Nigerians is rapidly establishing their presence and shaping the future of business both locally and globally.

Here are the 10 youngest billionaires in Nigeria, according to a list compiled by IntelRegion.

1. Igho Sanomi

Igho Sanomi is one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires, with a net worth of $1 billion. Born in Delta State, Nigeria, Sanomi is a geologist, businessman, and philanthropist with interests in multiple sectors, including oil, power, telecommunications, aviation, and real estate. He is the founder of Taleveras Group, an energy trading company established in 2004. His company holds significant shares in Nigerian oil blocs, making him a key player in the country’s energy sector. Sanomi’s diverse business portfolio also spans shipping, engineering, and construction, contributing significantly to his wealth.

2. Sijibomi Ogundele

Sijibomi Ogundele, born in 1981, is the CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited, a prominent real estate and hospitality company in Nigeria. After a career in risk assessment and SME lending, Ogundele moved into the Nigerian real estate market, where he has become known for his luxury developments. Sujimoto’s projects, such as the Medici, have drawn significant attention. Ogundele’s vision to revolutionise Africa’s luxury real estate market is embodied in his upcoming development, “LorenzoBySujimoto,” which promises to redefine high-value residential properties in Nigeria.

3. Ladi Delano

Ladi Delano is a British-born Nigerian technopreneur who co-founded Moove Africa, a mobility fintech service. Moove, launched in 2019, offers revenue-based financing to ride-hailing drivers across sub-Saharan Africa, securing lucrative partnerships with companies like Uber. With over $174.5 million in funding, Delano has expanded the business rapidly. He now plans to scale the company across Asia, MENA, and Europe. Delano’s background includes a Master’s degree from Oxford University and an MBA from the London School of Economics, and he credits his parents with inspiring his entrepreneurial spirit.

4. Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, the only surviving son of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has carved out his successful path as an entrepreneur and businessman. Seyi is the CEO of Loatsad Promo Media Ltd, an outdoor advertising company that has become a key player in Nigeria’s advertising industry. His company works with leading multinational companies, and he is known for his ability to create effective branding solutions. His company is responsible for placing ads in prime locations in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Seyi’s political connections, due to his father’s influence, have also played a significant role in his success.

5. Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji is one of Nigeria’s most successful bloggers, entrepreneurs, and former models. She began her blogging journey in 2006, a time when the internet was still emerging in Nigeria. Her blog, Linda Ikeji’s Blog, quickly gained a wide following, and she has since expanded her business ventures into radio broadcasting and television with Linda Ikeji TV. Ikeji has built a media empire from scratch, and her influence continues to grow through her online platforms and entrepreneurial pursuits.

6. Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana)

Obi Cubana is a Nigerian businessman and socialite known for his hospitality empire. Starting with a nightclub in Abuja in 2006, he went on to establish Cubana Group, a chain of luxurious hospitality clubs. Obi Cubana’s business has expanded into real estate, and he is now one of Nigeria’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, with an estimated net worth of $500 million. His ventures also include a hotel and a brand of bitters. Known for his extravagant lifestyle and high-profile social gatherings, Obi Cubana has become a leading figure in Nigeria’s entertainment and business sectors.

7. Mark Essien

Mark Essien is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Hotels. Ng is one of Nigeria’s leading online hotel booking platforms. Before venturing into the hospitality industry, Essien developed a file-sharing software called Gnumm, which was later acquired by Snoopstar.com. He started Hotels. Ng in 2013 with an investment of $75,000 and went on to raise over $1 million in additional funding. Essien is also the founder of HNG Internships, a program designed to bridge the software engineering skills gap in Nigeria.

8. Jason Njoku

Jason Njoku is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, a Nigerian-based video-on-demand service that focuses on Nollywood films. Njoku, who was raised in London and later moved to Nigeria, used his background in chemistry and business to build the platform. With the rise of digital streaming, iROKOtv has become a key player in the African film industry, making Nigerian films accessible worldwide. Njoku has also ventured into the tech space, investing in several startups, and continues to grow his influence in the entertainment sector.

9. Joseph Eze Okafor (Jowizaza)

Joseph Eze Okafor, better known as Jowi Zaza, is a Nigerian oil magnate and the CEO of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd. Founded by his father in 1980, the company became an independent marketer of petroleum products in 1988. Jowi Zaza inherited the business, and under his leadership, the company has grown significantly. He is known for his socialite status and wealth, often seen at elite events and gatherings. Jowi Zaza is also involved in luxury cars and real estate, with investments in multiple sectors.

10. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is a Nigerian entrepreneur and venture capitalist known for co-founding Andela and Flutterwave, two of Africa’s most successful tech companies. Aboyeji has played a significant role in shaping the African tech ecosystem and is committed to driving innovation across the continent. He is also the co-founder of Future Africa, a platform that provides funding and support for mission-driven startups. Recognised as one of the top 100 most influential Africans in 2019, Aboyeji continues to invest in and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs.

