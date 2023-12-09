7 Netflix movies to watch this December 2023

This December, Netflix is treating viewers to a diverse array of new and thrilling movies across various genres, from superhero escapades to heartwarming dramas and epic space operas.

Kicking off with a highly anticipated sequel, followed by a gritty and suspenseful film. For those in search of more thought-provoking cinema, there’s a movie delving into themes of love, loss, and forgiveness.

Fans of apocalyptic thrillers can brace themselves for an edge-of-the-seat experience, while another film promises a lighthearted and entertaining adventure.

With something to cater to every taste, Netflix’s December lineup guarantees an unforgettable cinematic experience for all.

Here are seven Netflix movies to watch this November 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – December 1

A fun and heartwarming sequel that captures the charm of the original while expanding on its themes of family and self-discovery. The December DC celebration on Netflix kicks off with “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods,” the superhero sequel featuring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and an ensemble cast. The A.V. Club’s Matthew Jackson praises the film’s sense of fun, especially when it lets the heroic family moments shine.

The Batman – December 1

In a surprising and moody reboot, a dark and gritty take on the Batman mythos that delivers on its promise of a fresh and stylish reboot. “The Batman ” starring Robert Pattinson explores the Dark Knight’s crime-fighting days in Gotham City. A.A. Dowd from The A.V. Club notes the film’s charm in delving into the original medium’s language, despite the plethora of Batman movies in 2022.



May December – December 1

This powerful and thought-provoking drama with outstanding performances. Directed by Todd Haynes, the Netflix original “May December” stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton. Loosely inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau story, the film explores the disruption caused by an actress researching a role in the lives of a married couple. The A.V. Club’s Manuel Betancourt hails it as a triumph, especially praising the trio of performances.

Leave The World Behind – December 8

Sam Esmail, known for “Mr. Robot,” directs “Leave The World Behind,” an apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke. Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel, the film follows a family confronting a mysterious cyberattack when strangers show up at their rented luxury home. This movie is a tense and suspenseful thriller that explores the complexities of human relationships in the face of disaster.

Read also: 12 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix in 2023

Love And Monsters – December 9

A charming and entertaining adventure film with a unique premise and likable

characters. “Love And Monsters” follows Joel, played by Dylan O’Brien, as he ventures out seven years after surviving a monster apocalypse to find his high school sweetheart. Despite a botched theatrical rollout due to the pandemic, the film garnered positive reviews, with The A.V. Club’s Mike D’Angelo noting its unique twist on the killer-asteroid premise.

Maestro – December 20

captivating biographical drama with exceptional performances from Bradley Cooper who directs and stars in the Oscar-worthy biographical drama “Maestro,” portraying composer Leonard Bernstein. Carey Mulligan co-stars as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, exploring their complex relationship. The A.V. Club’s Manuel Betancourt praises the film’s ambition and the powerhouse performances at its core.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire – December 22

Visually stunning and action-packed space opera with a strong female protagonist and a message of hope and resilience. Zack Snyder brings his talents to Netflix with the epic space opera “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire.” The sci-fi adventure, set in a distant farming village threatened by ruthless forces, stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and a stellar ensemble cast. The film makes a limited theatrical debut on December 15 before streaming on Netflix a week later, with a sequel, “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver,” expected on April 19, 2024.