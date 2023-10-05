5 things to know about Primeboy

Following his refusal to accept a police invitation that had been sent to him since the start of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command issued a wanted notice for Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, on Wednesday.

A N1 million bounty has also been placed on the singer by the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohuwa, in a statement that was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Below are 5 things about Primeboy you should know.

1. Growing up in the Ikorodu neighbourhood of Lagos State, Primeboy was a friend of the late Mohbad. They grew up together.

2. Under the Dreams Ng music label, he has recorded various songs, including Balance, Omo Ologo, and Dey Play standing out.

3. He frequently made an appearance in Mohbad’s music videos.

4. One of the faces in the widely shared video announcing Mohbad’s demise was Primeboy.

5. He recently used social media to defend himself after being implicated in Mohbad’s killing.