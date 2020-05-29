Nigeria’s new #COVID19 cases spike to 387 as total rises to 9302

Nigeria’s new coronavirus cases spiked to a new high of 387 on Friday, taking the country’s total to 9302.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet.

Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, retained its lead, with 254 infections, while the Federal Capital Territory recorded 29, followed closely by Jigawa with 24.

Other states and their figures were: Edo-22; Oyo-15; Rivers-14; Kaduna-11; Borno-6; Kano-3; Plateau-2; Yobe-2; Gombe-2; Bauchi-2, and Ondo-1

NCDC said 2697 patients have been discharged, while 261 have died from the virus.

The World Health Organisation said global covid-19 confirmed cases as of 7:02pm CEST, 29 May 2020 were 5,704,736, including 357,736 deaths.