Nigeria equities to rally further as yields remain low – Razia Khan

The equities market of Africa’s largest economy will rally further as yields in the fixed income (FI) market remain low, says Razia Khan, Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East, Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank. Razia noted this on Tuesday January 19 in her special presentation at the NSE’s 2020 Market Recap and 2021…