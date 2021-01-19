BusinessDay
Nigeria equities to rally further as yields remain low – Razia Khan

…says to miss out on substantive portfolio flows due to FX policy choices ….Demutualized Exchange to be listed by introduction –says NSE CEO

Razia Khan
Razia Khan, Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East, Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank

The equities market of Africa’s largest economy will rally further as yields in the fixed income (FI) market remain low, says Razia Khan, Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East, Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank. Razia noted this on Tuesday January 19 in her special presentation at the NSE’s 2020 Market Recap and 2021…

