These stocks caused NSE’s negative start to new week

Nigeria’s equities market opened the week on a negative note, no thanks to stocks like Dangote Cement Plc, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and NASCON Plc which led the laggards. Despite a negative start to a new week, market watchers believe that with the rising inflation rate and the low…