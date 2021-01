The Board of Directors of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals met on January 15 and resolved that the company will raise additional equity to the tune of N5 billion. The Board resolution proposing the equity raise will be presented for approval at the annual general meeting of the company scheduled to hold on March 9, 2021, according to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login