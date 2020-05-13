I will serve the President to the best of my ability- Gambari

The new Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Ibrahim Gambari on Wednesday assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he would be loyal and serve to the best of his ability.

Gambari stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gambari expressed his appreciation to the President for the appointment . “I want to thank the president of the federal republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country,” he said.

Asked what Nigerians should expect from him, he simply said he reports directly to the President and not Nigerians.

Gambari who noted that he was yet to fully resume, added, “I have not started; so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.

“What should he expects for you?” he was asked, and he responded, “I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support.

On what would be his guiding principle as the chief of staff, he stated he would serve the President to the best of his ability.