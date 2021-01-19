Access Bank set for HoldCo structure to optimize opportunities
…consisting of 4 subsidiaries …says driving Group revenue growth through retail expansion
In a move to capture and optimize opportunities in line with its Africa expansion strategy, Access Bank Plc will be transitioning to a Holding Company (HoldCo) structure, said Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc. Wigwe disclosed this on Tuesday January 19 during Access Bank’s virtual Investor Engagement Forum where he provided the investing…
