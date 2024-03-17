Law Corridor gets two new partners

Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, has welcomed two distinguished legal professionals to consolidate the company’s diverse law practice. They are Muhammed Adam and Comfort Tioluwani.

In a statement, the company said Adam and Tioluwani bring extensive expertise to the team, spanning diverse aspects of law practice.

Tioluwani, a distinguished legal professional and dedicated Lecturer at the University of Essex, brings over five years of diverse experience in law firms in the United Kingdom, coupled with a PhD in Law from the University of Essex.

She has expertise in Private and Business Law, with a specialized focus on Finance Law. “Throughout her career, Dr. Tioluwani has made significant contributions to esteemed law firms in both Nigeria and the UK. Notably, she serves as a Senior Editor at Legal Forte Blog, where she showcases her leadership skills in reviewing and editing legal opinions.

“Beyond legal practice, Dr. Tioluwani is an Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy in the UK, actively engaging with various professional organizations such as the Society of Legal Scholars United Kingdom and the Nigerian Bar Association. Her involvement extends to Business Law and Law & Tech groups, underscoring her dedication to collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches within these domains,” the statement partly read.

On the other hand, the firm said Muhammed’s strategic counsel in dispute resolution and corporate matters reflects his seasoned practitioner status. “In real estate, he ensures secure property transactions, while his banking insights safeguard financial interests. Proficient in debts/assets recovery and insurance, Muhammed navigates these areas adeptly.

“As a trusted advisor in labour and employment law, Muhammed provides strategic guidance on employee relations and dispute resolution. His expertise in aviation and carriage of goods ensures tailored solutions for clients in these industries.

“As a partner at Law Corridor, Muhammed will contribute to our commitment to excellence, blending practical experience with a strategic mind-set. His dedication to staying at the forefront of legal developments ensures he remains a key player in the ever-evolving legal terrain.”