Uzo Nwani – Commercial Director, Clickatell

Uzo Nwani is the commercial director at Clickatell. She is a business executive in the Information Technology sector with 20+ years’ progressive experience in executive level sales, client service, channel management and Key Account Management (KAM), having a reputation of leading and coaching highly effective teams in the multinational space.

She is skilled in understanding client needs and leveraging technology to render sustainable solutions and ensure business competitiveness in various industries.

Moreso, she has a proven track record of consistently delivering and surpassing revenue targets, creating partner incentive programmers, and identifying strategic opportunities for growth for Fortune 500 companies across the Central, East & West African region.

Her core area of expertise lies in developing and driving sales and market penetration strategies in new and existing markets which focus on building new client relationships and partnerships ecosystems in solution areas that deliver on client needs.

Uzo Nwani has a marketing degree and an MBA in Finance at the Manchester Business School, Manchester, United Kingdom, which also gives her solid leverage to proffer unique business perspectives.

Read also: Business Women Hub sets to host conference to discuss innovation, technology

Beyond her 9 to 5 job, Nwani is a John Maxwell certified speaker, coach and trainer. Indeed passionate about everything lifestyle, wellness and maximising her coaching competencies in providing etiquette coaching and equipping women in staying valuable and living their best lives, even after they retire.

Uzo has been recognised as a manager within the Manager’s Champion Group (MCG) for 2018 (a group of 50 managers from approximately 38,000 IBM managers globally).

Also, she was inducted in 2007, 2017 and 2019 to the Hundred Per Cent club (strictly for the best 5% employees of IBM) merited for achieving revenue targets worth over and above expected quotas for the fiscal year respectively.

Furthermore, Uzo consistently grew partner coverage by building and developing new partners in solution areas that addressed client needs resulting in 10% Y-o-Y growth in 2017.

Nwani developed strong business relationships with major key accounts which produced 60% of the revenue for the company between 2007/2008.

She achieved $1.5m incremental revenue per quarter by developing a partner ecosystem strategy focused on delivering new IBM solutions to clients within the banking, oil and gas industries.

For more than 20 years, Clickatell has been a global technology company and innovator in mobile messaging, engagement, and commerce.

They became the first to connect internet businesses with consumers on mobile using SMS that could be implemented with four lines of code.

In 2012, they pioneered global SMS API offering and award-winning mobile payments and distribution platform-Transact.

In 2019, they became the world’s leading chat commerce solution provider in emerging markets.

In 2021, Clickatell introduced Chat 2 Pay, an in-chat merchant payments feature with Cybersource, a Visa solution.