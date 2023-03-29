Business Women Hub sets to host conference to discuss innovation, technology

In line with the goal of this year’s International Women’s Day, at the 2023 edition of the Business Women Hub Conference themed: Expanding HEReconomics Using Digital Innovation and Technology organised by Business Women Hub, we will be discussing the need to expand processes through innovation and technology in the business sector, how to become relevant in your business niche, as well as ways to provide top-notch services.
Online Sensitisation
Date: Thursday 30th March, 2023
Venue: Instagram Live
Time: 4:00PM
Conference & Exhibition
Date: Friday 31st March, 2023
Venue: Wheatbaker Hotel Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos
Time: 9:00AM
Kindly register to :
– Gain more insights into tools to drive your business forward
– Network with business leaders and experts
– Access finance options and enter new markets
– Showcase your products and services to new customers
– Access marketing channels and technologies
The conference is free to attend, but registration is compulsory.
Kindly visit www.conference.businesswomenhub.com.ng (link in bio) to register.