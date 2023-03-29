Business Women Hub sets to host conference to discuss innovation, technology

In line with the goal of this year’s International Women’s Day, at the 2023 edition of the Business Women Hub Conference themed: Expanding HEReconomics Using Digital Innovation and Technology organised by Business Women Hub, we will be discussing the need to expand processes through innovation and technology in the business sector, how to become relevant in your business niche, as well as ways to provide top-notch services.

Online Sensitisation

Date: Thursday 30th March, 2023

Venue: Instagram Live

Time: 4:00PM

Conference & Exhibition

Date: Friday 31st March, 2023

Venue: Wheatbaker Hotel Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 9:00AM

Kindly register to :

– Gain more insights into tools to drive your business forward

– Network with business leaders and experts

– Access finance options and enter new markets

– Showcase your products and services to new customers

– Access marketing channels and technologies

The conference is free to attend, but registration is compulsory.

Kindly visit www.conference.businesswomenhub.com.ng (link in bio) to register.