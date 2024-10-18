Adesuwa Ladoja, MD/CEO, Lagos Free Zone

Adesuwa Ladoja is a legal, business and regulatory expert with strong project management abilities. A seasoned lawyer, Adesuwa holds a second-class upper Bachelor of Law degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Masters of Law degree (with merit) from King’s College, University of London.

A member of the Nigerian and International Bar Associations, she was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993, the same year she started her career as an Associate of Law at Ajumogobia & Okeke, where she acquired a vast knowledge of general commercial practice and litigation, banking and finance, maritime claims, arbitration, corporate law and insolvency. A notable project was working with a team of lawyers to negotiate and settle claims following an oil spill in the Niger Delta for Mobil Oil.

She moved on to KPMG Professional Services (formerly Arthur Andersen) where she would spend a decade in the business regulatory unit and the tax, regulatory and people services division rising to the position of senior manager.

While at KPMG, she conducted several tax reviews and audits as well as due diligence exercises in several business sectors including the oil and gas sectors. She was also responsible for carrying out external company secretarial functions for several companies including Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited, Clean Nigeria Limited (a partnership of major E&P companies in Nigeria), and others. Highly experienced in obtaining regulatory permits, approvals, certificates from sundry governmental and other regulatory bodies, also compensation and benefits advisory services, Adesuwa led a team of tax and people services consultants that worked with the technical sub-committee of the Presidential Committee on Consolidation of Emoluments in the Public Sector, inaugurated by the President at the time.

Adesuwa has provided legal support and project management assistance serving as project coordinator, and tasked with the responsibility of liaising with key management, technical and legal officers of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and external legal consultants.

As Chief Relationship Officer and part of the senior management team at Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, she had in the past 11 years been involved in the development of the Lekki deep sea port project and was part of the multi-jurisdiction team that brought the project to fruition leading to financial close and its commencement of operations on April 1st, 2023.

She is currently the MD/CEO of Lagos Free Zone, an appointment based on her extensive experience in infrastructure development, strategic leadership and multifaceted expertise. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, an associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators, a notary public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

