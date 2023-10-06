Tomi Otudeko, Head, Corporate Services, Honeywell Group Ltd.

Tomi Otudeko is a programme delivery expert with a focus on operational excellence within the financial services industry. Combining her nearly twenty years’ extensive experience and commitment to results, she has mastered the art of streamlining processes, elevating efficiencies, and ensuring seamless coordination across diverse operational areas.

Among her remarkable achievements include her instrumental role in establishing Itanna, Honeywell Group’s corporate venture investing platform. Prior to joining Honeywell Group, she successfully led the implementation of integration activities for First Bank of Nigeria across multiple African countries.

Notably, her role also as Head, Banking Services Improvement, led to a remarkable annual savings of ~$5 million through successful implementation of various projects aimed at improving service delivery and optimising costs across the bank’s head office operations and 700 strong branch network.

Presently, as Head, Corporate Services, she oversees various functions for Honeywell Group including, strategy and project execution, human resources management, information technology, communications, administration, and facilities management.

Tomi has held a number of roles since joining the group. She was Head, Innovation & Sustainability, where she spearheaded the group’s innovation and communication efforts, as well as CSR strategy development and implementation.

Commencing her professional journey as a Business Development Specialist at IBM UK, Tomi focused on process and service improvement through strategic outsourcing. Additionally, she excelled as an Investment Manager at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, offering astute financial management and investment counsel to diverse individuals and corporate clientele, including management of the largest mutual fund in Nigeria and being responsible for managing brokering on a significant private placement investment.

Tomi co-founded Serving with Love (SWL), a social-impact-driven platform based in Lagos, Nigeria with several initiatives including building computer literacy and introducing coding to young children who may otherwise not have access. As a Trustee of the foundation, she demonstrates her commitment to making a positive impact beyond her corporate responsibilities.

Furthermore, she serves on the advisory board of Dyslexia Nigeria, which helps children and adults with dyslexia to thrive in work and school.

With a keen understanding of the power of technology to drive change, her professional and personal endeavours apply technology for good. Her experience has allowed her to serve on a number of boards providing insights and strategic direction.

Tomi holds an LLB in Law from King’s College London and an MSc in Economics from the University of Manchester. She is also a Prince2 (Practitioner) certified Project Manager, holds a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Stanford University and has completed the programme for leadership development at Harvard Business School.