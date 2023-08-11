Saze Ibraheem – Global Communications Manager, Clinton Health Access Initiative

Saze Ibraheem is a marketing communications leader charging growth through marketing strategy and integrated campaigns that straddle digital (social media, email, ads and SEO), product, PR & storytelling, experiential, partnerships, sponsorship revenue and building teams.

Using her marketing toolkit to future-proof businesses, she has over a decade of experience delivering business success in emerging markets, working with regional and international teams to boost revenues, brand equity and return on investment.

Saze recently joined the global communications team at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), amplifying its groundbreaking work, driving change using assistive technologies, as well as its many other programs around the world.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. is a global health organisation committed to saving lives, reducing the burden of disease and strengthening integrated health systems in low-and-middle-income countries where they work.

Today, CHAI operates in 36 countries across the world and more than 80 countries have access to CHAI-negotiated price reductions, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostics. Current programs at CHAI include HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis, maternal, newborn and reproductive health, diarrhea and pneumonia, nutrition, vaccines, health financing, health workforce, and cancer.

CHAI also has a number of experts working across the organisation to help shape global markets, to negotiate lower prices for drugs and health tools, provide clinical support and knowledge, and utilise the latest and best data and analytics to shape decision-making.

Prior to joining CHAI, Saze held strategic roles at Facebook, DStv and ART X, and founded 4Twenty3 Marketing with clients including GTBank, Techpoint Africa, OLX and ALARA. Her work has been featured on CNN, the FT, BBC and Conde Nast Traveller driving marketing strategy, revenue growth, partnerships, PR and digital engagements.

As Product Growth Manager for Facebook, she led growth marketing and user acquisition for Facebook’s products in Nigeria, ensured product functionality through end-to-end device and carrier testing. Others include triaging of user feedback, crowdsourced bugs and insights, optimisation tests and analytics reports.

Furthermore, she identified growth opportunities within feature phone interface and extended case to similar markets like India.

As Head of Marketing for ART X, she drove omni channel campaigns resulting in thousands of visitors from over 100 countries through sponsorships, strategy development, media planning and digital partnerships, and secured sponsorship revenue, media contributions and managed budgets to execute marketing strategy in key markets of Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, the US, UK, France and China.

Ibraheem was one of Nigeria’s inaugural TechWomen representatives, TEDx Ambassador for Africa, and produced the first TEDxIkoyi conference in Lagos.

An alumnus of The University of Manchester and New York University, she finds the intersection of tech, media and impact fascinating.