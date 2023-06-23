Oluseye Alayande: Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary, BUA Group

Oluseye Olufunmilayo Alayande is a seasoned legal practitioner with over 20 years extensive experience in several sectors including private law practice, oil and gas, energy, power, and the FMCG industry.

She is well versed in the key areas of contract and commercial law, corporate law, company secretarial, litigation advisory, negotiation drafting, regulatory management and compliance.

Oluseye commenced law practice in 2002 at the renown legal luminary and icon, Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers. Thereafter, she worked at Adepetun, Caxton Martins, Agbor and Segun between May 2004 and December 2006.

She went into corporate practice in January 2007 as Legal Manager, Sahara Group responsible for overseeing the group’s commercial and energy transaction, most notably, the company’s acquisition of the 1320MW Egbin Power Plant.

She worked at Afren Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 and ascended to the position of Deputy General Counsel, she handled all Afren Group’s national and international transactions in West Africa, East Africa, and Kurdistan. Key transactions included the acquisition and divestment of petroleum assets including the acquisition of OML 26 from Shell, host government production sharing contract negotiations, asset development contracts, crude sales contracts, commercial contract management and project finance negotiations.

From 2016 to 2020, Oluseye was the Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., with the largest franchise area in Nigeria. She was responsible for all board related matters and legal advisory service for all contracts executed by the company.

She is currently at Bua International as the Group Chief Legal Officer, Corporate & Commercial, where she manages and executes all corporate and commercial negotiations and transactions undertaken by BUA.

BUA Group consists of BUA food, which includes flour & pasta, sugar, edible oils and rice, and BUA infrastructure which includes cement, ports, mines & steel, and real estate.

An accomplished, forward thinking, and resourceful legal professional with exceptional leadership abilities, Oluseye excels in building highly productive and motivated teams capable of delivering consistent results within demanding regulatory environments. She is excellent at working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders at all levels to ensure organisational goals are achieved.

Oluseye graduated from University of Jos with a Bachelor of Law (LL.B (Hons)) in 1999 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2000. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (UK Chapter) and the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators.

She is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).