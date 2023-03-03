Kemi Arosanyin – International Trade Development Specialist & Director, Africa Trade Expansion Program at World Trade Center, Miami

With a strong background in trade finance (Banking), Kemi is most passionate about international trade development involving international marketing and trade finance to help generate higher revenue and build global brands.

She is a certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) in the United States, an International Business graduate and an international trade development specialist with over 15 years of experience in trade finance and international marketing.

She is experienced in international trade development involving commodities trading (exports), sourcing, international marketing, foreign market evaluation, foreign market entry strategy, incoterms and international payment negotiation, import/export logistics, supply chain management, research and strategy.

Arosanyin has deep experience in financial services across functions such as structured international trade finance instruments including letters of credit, documentary collections, banker’s acceptances and FX contracts, credit risk analysis, business development/relationship management (in areas such as corporate and investment banking, commercial banking and retail banking) and branch management.

Kemi writes, speaks and advises on international trade issues. She has held leadership positions in team and branch management and has led several outstanding team projects managing high level of diversity in culture, ethnicity and language.

She is the Director of the Trade Expansion Program at World Trade Center Miami. Miami, Florida has a strategic location on the global map which makes it a major force in international trade. This geographic location also favours Africa in a unique way. Thus, Miami is Africa’s gateway to the Americas (North America, South America and the Caribbean).

As Director of the Trade Expansion Program at World Trade Center Miami, Kemi is pursuing a well-defined agenda to expand and accelerate trade between Africa and the Americas.

To this end, she established a specialised export development program to enhance global market integration for Africa.

She is managing technical partnership programs that provide market access and commercial linkages to 47 markets in the Americas including the U.S. , a total market size of over 980 million.

Furthermore, she designed international strategic partnership framework and stakeholder relationship management.

Kemi Arosanyin is a writer, speaker and international trade advocate.

As Trade Development Specialist for Africa, she used various platforms such as missions, trade shows, special events, conference presentations, educational programs and other trade assistance to help African companies connect more with the global marketplace.

She also promoted two-way trade between the Americas and sub-Saharan Africa, and developed strong network with government agencies, private sector and businesssupporting institutions across sub-Saharan Africa to facilitate international commerce.

Kemi assisted producers to increase exports, expand their businesses and boost revenue growth.