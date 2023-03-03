Eden A. Onwuka – Coach, consultant, author, member, Forbes Coaches Council

Several years ago, being in charge of Business Development and Client Management, International Operations at Sterling Bank Plc, Eden A. Onwuka was a key player in a team that grew the bank’s international import/export transactions customer base from 450 to 840 business accounts valued at $95 million in revenue generation annually, representing 80% growth in two financial years.

Today, Eden A. Onwuka, fondly known as ‘The Sage’ is an international John C. Maxwell certified speaker and trainer who delivers keynote speeches and coaching to aid personal and professional growth through study and practical application of John’s proven leadership methods.

Onwuka is a dynamic, resourceful business professional who excels in client relationship management, sales, corporate social responsibility and international financial transactions. Her industry experience includes banking, energy, e-commerce and consulting.

She is a versatile leader with proven ability to manage and motivate multi-cultural teams, a clear-thinking decision maker with excellent communication, negotiation, and marketing skills.

With extensive leadership experience and the privilege of being mentored by some of the finest leaders, she believes no task is too mundane and no goal too magnificent. She holds degrees in Bachelor of Arts and humanities, and a Master’s in Business Administration, respectively.

Eden A. Onwuka is an official member of the Forbes Coaches Council, where she shares insights on women capacity building, leadership and business growth. Forbes Coaches Council is an invitation-only organisation for successful senior-level executives in the coaching industry.

Her robust corporate experience spans 16 years in consulting and financial services with brief stints in the energy industry. She currently holds a position with a leading Fortune 500 company.

Eden is passionate about helping individuals gain clarity and confidence to live life on purpose. To this end, she offers coaching on relationship and esteem, for mature women, especially single women who have been through a heartbreak and for aspiring writers and thought leaders who desire to hone their message.

She is the Initiator of Adopt A Widow (A.A.W), a grassroots benevolence project aimed at providing annual support to bereaved women beyond their grief period.

In her spare time, Eden loves volunteering, traveling, and watching investigative movies. She writes under a variety of genres from leadership to inspiration to short stories and poetry. A social media denizen, she is widely known for her thought-provoking nuggets and by the brand name #SpeakerTrainerSage.

She has authored books like ‘The Power of a Single Story’, ‘Re-igniting Hope’ and is working on ‘I am More than Body Parts’ a riveting memoir of courage and hope chronicling her journey from cancer diagnosis to overcoming cancer, all written during her cancer treatment.