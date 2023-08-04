Helen Emore (PhD) – Principal Consultant at Scientia Partners

Helen Emore (PhD) is Principal Consultant at Scientia Partners. She is an entrepreneurship and innovation business development executive with over 30 years post graduate experience.

She has worked with major international non-governmental organisations, national and multinational corporates across multiple sectors in project management, marketing & corporate communications, enterprise and infrastructure development (special economic zones, industrial & business parks and power projects), manufacturing, real estate, not for profits and the public sectors.

Helen is also the Founder of Aunty Helen Foods Processing Limited. She has served as Chairperson of Techquest STEM Academy and is also a non-executive director at Courteville Plc.

She is also currently a non-executive director and chairperson Board committee for nominations and governance at STACO Insurance Plc. Helen speaks regularly on local and international platforms as a keynote speaker, facilitator and trainer.

She is an International Finance Corporation (IFC) Business Edge/Learning and Performance Institute United Kingdom (LPI, UK), certified trainer and adjunct faculty at the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, where she is a business advisory consultant and lecturer on Business Development & Enterprise Governance.

Emore has trained 10,000+ entrepreneurs both virtually and in-person, and coached 100+ entrepreneurs to grow their ventures in to multi-million-naira businesses. Helen is an expert judge on acceleration and incubation programmes across Africa.

Emore also served as African representative to St Gallen’s University, Switzerland during the one-year executive leadership programme for ECOWAS leaders and management.

She facilitates organisational development workshops for national and multilateral institutions including the West African Health Organisation, Burkina Faso, National Hajj Commission, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, Delta state government permanent secretaries and commissioners.

Helen Emore’s areas of strength include marketing, corporate and individual branding, business modelling, business planning, innovation and growth, enterprise governance, operations and project management.

Helen runs a venture studio where she has facilitated access to over $5million funding for growing businesses. She has worked on several projects that select and advice SMEs including the OXFAM work in progress programme, Cherie Blair Foundation, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, Bank of Industry Youth Empowerment Programme, World Bank/ Federal Government of Nigeria, business innovation and growth programme.

She bagged her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, International School of Management Paris 2004, Master of Arts Business Management from Northumbria University UK 2002, Masters in Public and International Affairs from University of Lagos Nigeria 1999, Advanced Diploma in Marketing, University of Lagos 1990, Bachelor of Arts (Ed) English, Bendel State University Ekpoma, Nigeria (1990).