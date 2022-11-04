Elaine C Walker, Co-Founder/CEO, Good Morning Africa Group

As an education strategist in the UK, Elaine supports students from the diaspora, Africa and North America. She supports educational institutions to increase their engagement and recruitment of talented children aged 7-18 years through digital technologies.

Good Morning Africa started as a show on the clubhouse and has now grown into a market leader in bringing the gap for companies that want a stake in Africa. With a consumer reach of over 10 million in just a few months, it has taken the consultancy space by storm.

Elaine believes that exceptional children have big dreams but focus is key, alongside emotional intelligence.

According to her, it’s important for every child to be given the opportunity to shine. That can only happen when placed in the right environment.

Elaine is a mother to award-nominated children for their role in society by the British embassy. They are two out of the top 20 brightest children in the UK in 2015, as endorsed by MENSA. Her children are distinction-level musicians who play 7 instruments between them. Her eldest son is a Grade 7 standard pianist at 14.

Elaine started Everything’s Education, an educational consultancy offering services to help parents navigate the complex system of finding the right educational pathway for their child to thrive.

Read also: Paystack parent company Stripe to cut jobs by 14%

She works mainly with high net-worth individuals in Ghana and the diaspora. She also has clients in Kenya, Gambia and South Africa.

They work closely with British and American boarding schools, and so have strong relationships with them. They also prepare children for interview and exams to top boarding schools in the UK and USA.

Walker is a board member of Girl Code, an initiative to bridge the gender divide of women in Africa by helping them to learn more about tech in the early stages of their lives.

As part of their CSR, they also help children from less affluent backgrounds to secure places at these schools. They help with bursary applications and scholarship applications. They have a 100% success rate and everyone of their candidates receives a bursary.

They are in the process of launching their pathway to Oxford and Cambridge in the UK and Ghana.

Elaine founded ‘Meet The Heads’ (globally) which looks at pairing students with schools and universities across the globe, eventually building African leaders of the future.

Walker also founded the platform ‘Elite Mums Network’, which is the mums’ net of Ghana. It currently has 10,000 mothers on the platform and counting.

Elaine is an expert in engaging the West African/Afro Caribbean community in education recruitment from prep school right to university.