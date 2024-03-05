Blackskill partners Tritek Consulting to bridge Nigeria’s talent gap

Blakskill Limited has partnered with Tritek Consulting Limited to bridge talent gap in the tech industry.

The partnership also aims to facilitate the seamless integration of candidates into meaning roles within the industry.

According to a statement, the collaboration is driven by a shared vision to create opportunities for candidates trained by Tritek Consulting to secure impactful roles in the tech industry.

“Blaksill is excited to join forces with Tritek Consulting to address the challenges faced by minorities in the tech industry,” said Olugbenga Onojola, CEO at Blakskill Limited.

“Through this partnership, we aim to not only provide opportunities for talented individuals but also contribute to building a more diverse and vibrant tech community as well as helping to improve unemployment rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Tritek Consulting will bring forth its pool of talented candidates, while Blakskill will provide the essential platform and resources to facilitate the placement of these candidates in meaningful roles.

The partnership marks a significant step towards fostering diversity and inclusion in the tech sector, as well as nurturing talent within underrepresented communities, said the statement.

By leveraging each other’s strengths, both parties aim to create a more inclusive tech ecosystem where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, it added.

“We believe that this collaboration with Blakskill Limited will enable us to empower our candidates and facilitate their transition into meaningful roles within the tech industry,” said Adesola Cole, CEO at Tritek Consulting.

“Together, we can make a real difference in creating a more inclusive and equitable tech landscape.”

Both Blakskill and Tritek Consulting are committed to maximising the impact of this partnership and look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring for candidates, businesses, and the tech industry as a whole.