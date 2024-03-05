Blakskill partners She Leads Africa train 1,500 female for employment opportunities

Blakskill Limited and She Leads Africa (SLA) have formed a strategic partnership to empower female youth through the SLA Level Up Program job placement opportunities.

The partnership aims to establish a collaborative effort focused on training 1,500 Nigerian female youths between the ages of 18 – 35 for employment opportunities.

The primary goals of the initiative is to ensure favourable employment outcomes by effectively sourcing, screening, and ultimately matching young female graduates with suitable job placements.

Also, the partnership seeks to facilitate the connection of talented individuals with global job opportunities available within the Blakskill platform.

“We are thrilled to join forces with She Leads Africa (SLA) to empower Nigeria female youths and address the challenges they face in accessing job opportunities,” said Olugbenga Omojola, CEO at Blakskill Limited in a statement.

“Through this partnership, we aim to provide opportunities for talented individuals and contribute to building a more inclusive job market in Nigeria,” he said.

Adeola Tobi, COO at She Leads Africa said the collaboration will enable both organisations empower female youths in the country, while facilitating the transition into meaningful roles across industries.

“Together, we can make a real difference in creating a more inclusive and equitable talent market,” she said.

Both Blakskill Limited and She Leads Africa (SLA) are committed to maximising the impact of this partnership and look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring for females, businesses, and the job market as a whole, she added.