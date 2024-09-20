Nigeria can cut cost, greenhouse gas emission by 80% with alternative fuels – Ogungbangbe

Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe (PhD) is the Chairman, Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria

Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe (PhD) is the Chairman, Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, in this interview with Olubunmi Oladejo, BusinessDay Correspondent in Osun State, Ogungbangbe spoke on how the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association intends to explore and invest in sustainable alternative fuels such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% and cost. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your background and how you became involved in the Aviation Fuel industry?

Growing up in a family that valued Education and hard work, I was encouraged to pursue my interests in Science and Technology. My educational journey took me through prestigious Institutions like Oxford Princeton University, Harvard Business School, Said Business School, Imperial College of Technology, London, University of Ilorin, Herriot Wyatt University, Edinburg, U.K., Babcock University, to mention but a few, where I developed a passion for the Energy sector, and eventually, Aviation fuel.

Read also: Nigeria must improve regulations to harness aviation industry potential Mgbachi

What drives your passion for the downstream Oil & Gas sector, and how do you see it evolving in the next few years?

My career in Oil and Gas was inspired by the desire to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth, I wanted to play a role in Nigeria’s economic development, as the Oil and Gas sector is a significant contributor to the nation’s GDP. With a passion for Science and Technology, I was fascinated by the technical aspects of Oil and Gas production, refining and distribution. The future of Aviation fuel lies in sustainable alternatives like biofuels and electronic propulsion. It looks very promising with sustainable alternatives playing a significant role in reducing carbon emissions.

As Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, what are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced, and how have you overcome them?

As Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, I have faced challenges like infrastructure constraints, policy inconsistencies, and pluralisation. I navigated these by engaging stakeholders, advocating for policy reforms, and promoting industry collaboration both on a local and global scale.

How do you balance the needs of your members with the demands of regulatory bodies and other stakeholders in the industry?

In my experience, balancing competing demands requires taking a multifaceted approach. First, I prioritise clear and transparent communication with all stakeholders, including members, regulators, and industry partners. This helps me understand their needs, concerns, and priorities. I also ensure that we remain compliant with regulatory requirements while advocating for our members’ interests. We engage in regular dialogue with regulators and stakeholders to foster collaborative relationships and address potential issues proactively. To stay informed, I solicit feedback from members, monitor industry trends, and participate in relevant forums. This insight enables me to negotiate effectively with regulators and stakeholders, advocating for our members’ needs while maintaining a constructive relationship. Ultimately, my goal is to create a mutually-beneficial environment where our members can thrive, regulatory requirements are met, and the industry as a whole can thrive.

Read also: From 49 to 70.5: Nigeria aviation global rating rise after signed Cape Town Convention

How does the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria plan to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving global energy landscape, and what role will sustainable alternatives play in this process?

As the industry continues to evolve, the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria recognises the need to adapt and innovate. We plan to prioritise sustainability and environmental stewardship while ensuring the continued growth and development of the Aviation Fuel Markets. We intend to explore and invest in sustainable alternative fuels such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. We will also focus on improving operational efficiency, investing in technology, and developing strategic partnerships to drive innovation. In addition, we’ll work closely with regulatory bodies, industry stakeholders, and international organisations to stay ahead of global trends and best practices. Our goal is to create a resilient and sustainable Aviation fuel ecosystem that supports Nigeria’s economic growth while minimising its environmental footprint. Sustainable alternatives will play a vital role in this process, and we’re committed to making them a core part of our strategy. We believe that by working together, we can create a more sustainable future for the Aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond.

What do you believe sets you apart from others in your field, and what qualities do you think are essential for success in the Aviation Fuel industry?

I believe my unique blend of technical expertise, business acumen, and leadership skills set me apart. With vast years of experience in the downstream Oil & Gas Markets, I’ve developed a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges faced by our sector. My ability to analyse problems, think strategically, and drive innovation has allowed me to deliver result-driven solutions which reflect in my current nomination as Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria (AFMAN), even after previously holding the position as pioneer Chairman. To succeed in the Aviation fuel industry, I think the following qualities are essential: a safety-first mindset, and adaptability, which is the ability to navigate changing regulations, technologies, and market conditions. You will need to collaborate, building strong relationships with diverse stakeholders, including regulators, customers, and partners. Visionary thinking is key as you need to anticipate future trends and opportunities. You also need operational expertise, and a deep understanding of Aviation operations, logistics, and supply chain management. On interpersonal levels, you will need to ensure effective communication, integrity and continuous learning, all of which are required to stay up-to-date with industry developments, best practices, and emerging technologies.

Read also: Aviation unions suspend planned airport protest

Can you share a particularly memorable experience or achievement from your career that stands out to you?

A memorable experience among so many, was leading a team to develop a sustainable Aviation Fuel project. Particularly, I changed the metre discharge of Oil to be by Bulk Roads Vehicles (B.R.Vs) rather than mechanical methods of Oil measurement which resulted in more accurate volumes being recorded via meter compared to when ullage was used. I was also a serving member, Federal Government of Nigeria 6-man Ministerial Committee on Aviation Fuel Pricing and Product Availability.

How do you stay current with industry trends and developments, and what resources do you rely on for information and insight?

The trend is on sustainability and we try to do carbon trading and promote sustainable Aviation Fuel. I stay informed by being actively involved through industry reports, global conferences and networking with experts.

What advice would you give to someone just starting in the Aviation Fuel Iindustry, and what qualities do you think are most important for success?

I believe essential qualities for the success of any Business are largely dependent on the vision of such business, and to thrive anywhere, even within the industry, you need adaptability, strategic thinking, collaboration, risk management, sustainability focus, a mindset of service excellence, effective communication and resilience, among other things.

Adaptability to embrace change and navigate complex market dynamics, engaging in strategic thinking by anticipating trends, identifying opportunities and making informed decisions. There is a need to be abreast with technical expertise and that involves staying up to date with industry developments, technologies and safety standards while also maintaining strategic collaborations with people, building strong relationships with stakeholders, including Airlines, Airports, and Regulatory bodies.

Read also: Association issues notice on nationwide protest to all aviation firefighters

How do you prioritise your time and energy, and what self-care practices do you engage in to manage stress and maintain your well-being?

Prioritising time and energy, as well as practising self-care, is crucial for maintaining productivity, managing stress, and ensuring overall well-being. To prioritise my time and energy, I set clear goals and objectives, focusing on high-impact activities, and using a schedule to allocate time for tasks, breaks, and self-care. I learnt to say ‘no’ to non-essential commitments and delegate tasks when necessary while taking regular breaks to recharge. For self-care, I engage in regular exercise, such as walking, mindful practices like meditation or deep breathing, connection with loved ones and friends, travelling, reading and learning new skills. I ensure to get enough sleep, maintain healthy eating habits and relax by listening to music. By Prioritising my time and energy, and incorporating self-care practices, I maintain my physical, mental, and emotional well-being, ensuring I’m equipped to handle challenges and achieve my goals.

Looking back on your career, what legacy do you hope to leave in the Aviation Fuel industry, and how do you want to be remembered?

I hope to leave a legacy of innovation, sustainability and industry growth. I am happy to be the main intelligence centre of the growth of my sector of the economy. With a revolution, I led Nigeria’s involvement in formation and I have been able to grow the industry from six (6) companies to close to fourty (40) companies today. What I aim to leave with the industry is to have an industry that automates itself and regulates itself; that is, autoregulation, where companies come together to regulate themselves in situations and that will make the role of NMDPRA so simple and to engender safety in the sky, since there are no parking spaces in the sky.