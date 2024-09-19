Nigeria must improve regulations to harness aviation industry potential – Mgbachi

Victor Mgbachi, co-founder and managing director of Leading-Edge Aviation Services Limited

Victor Mgbachi, co-founder and managing director of Leading-Edge Aviation Services Limited, has said that the Nigerian aviation industry has immense potential, which can be fully harnessed through strategic investments and improved regulations.

Mgbachi also said that by addressing these challenges, we can optimise the sector’s full potential and make Nigeria a major aviation hub in Africa.

Disclosing this in a press briefing recently, he noted that Nigeria’s aviation sector is poised for significant growth, but requires a concerted effort from both the government and private sector to address existing challenges and tap into the vast opportunities available.

He harped on the need for Nigeria’s vast aviation business potential to be fully harnessed through strategic investments and regulatory improvements.

Highlighting the importance of conducting a thorough review of the country’s aviation policies, he noted that our current policies could be better aligned with global best practices, which would help enhance our attractiveness to foreign investors and improve our competitiveness in the region.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in modern airport infrastructure.

“Our airports urgently require significant upgrades and expansions. By modernising and expanding our facilities, we can greatly enhance safety and operational efficiency.

“Additionally, these improvements will contribute to a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers, making travel smoother and more pleasant.

“Upgraded infrastructure will support better service delivery, reduce delays, and accommodate increasing passenger volumes, ultimately boosting the overall functionality and appeal of our airports,” Victor said.

He further stressed the need for human capacity development in the sector.

“We need to invest in training and development programs to equip our workforce with the skills and expertise required to remain competitive on a global scale.”

Mgbachi also noted that Nigeria’s aviation sector needs to embrace technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“Adopting digital solutions to streamline our operations will improve safety, and enhance the passenger experience,” he added.

He underscored the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive the sector’s growth.

“We need to create a public-private partnership framework to encourage investment and innovation in the sector.

“By working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone,” Victor said.

He also commended the government for its efforts to address the sector challenges and said we should do more to achieve our full potential.

