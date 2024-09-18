From 49 to 70.5: Nigeria’s aviation global rating rise after signed Cape Town Convention 

In a swift response to Nigeria’s attempt to fully comply with the Cape Town Convention on dry-leasing of aircrafts by preparing and signing the Practice Direction, the Aviation Working Group (Co-chaired by Boeing AND Airbus) has on Wednesday adjusted the global score/rating of Nigeria on our compliance status from 49 to 70.5.

This is the largest score Nigeria has attained till date to give comfort to financiers and the leasing world.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Tunde Moshood SA Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Moshood stated that there is also potential for further increase in the next few weeks as the Minister has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately adjust its administrative rules called IDERA to also fully align with the Convention to further boost the confidence of financiers and lessors across the world.

He disclosed that in an email received on Wednesday evening, the Aviation Working Group in London and New York commended the Aviation Minister and his team for the ‘time, effort and skill’ they put in the last few months into making this a reality.

“They also said they are poised for further increase the score once Nigeria adjust its administrative rules in the next few weeks and the courts actually begin to apply the Practice Direction,” he added.