Association issues notice on nationwide protest to all aviation firefighters 

The Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA) has directed its members to join the proposed Nationwide Protest slated for next week. This position was made known in a Circular, signed by Akinwunmi Emmanuel, the General Secretary of NAFSA.

In solidarity with the Aviation Unions, the Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association(NAFSA) directed all aviation firefighters to join the nationwide protest slated for Wednesday, 18th September 2024. This demonstrates the Association’s displeasure over the deduction of the 50 per cent Internally Generated Revenue from the various Aviation Agencies by the Federal Government.

“This action by the federal government has caused the various agencies to continually struggle to meet their obligations, which will lead to an imminent halt of their activities and statutory responsibilities, if not checkmated.

“Based on the foregoing, all the Aviation Firefighters are directed to join the Nationwide Protest, which we tag The Mother Of All Peaceful Protests effective from 00.00 Hours on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024,” the association said in a statement.

Ugbeikwu Sunday, the National President of NAFSA, pointed out that except the Federal Government wants the Aviation Industry to be grounded, otherwise something has to be done urgently to exempt the Aviation Agencies from the 50 per cent IGR Deduction from the Aviation Agencies.

He further emphasized that the Aviation Sector is such a critical sector where certain regulatory standards must be adhered to.

“How can the Agencies meet up with their statutory safety responsibilities if the Federal Government continues to deduct 50 per cent of their revenue?

“The Training of Firefighters is expensive. We have some training gaps. We want our members to be adequately trained.

“How can our members be trained adequately if the Federal Government does not stop the 50 per cent IGR Deduction? The welfare of our members is key to their productivity.

“These are just a few reasons why the Federal Government has to reconsider her position and exempt the Aviation Sector. Therefore, we have no option but to direct our members to join the protest. This is to demonstrate our solidarity to the aviation unions,” Sunday said.