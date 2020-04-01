Allianz names Robert Africa head of Property, Energy,construction

Robert Ter Morshuizen has been appointed head of Property, Energy and Construction at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty effective from April 1, 2020.

He will be reporting to Thusang Mahlangu, Africa CEO; Chris van Gend global head, Engineering and Construction at AGCS; and Thierry Portevin, AGCS global head of Property.

Robert has been a Senior Risk Engineer at Allianz Risk Consulting since 2013 before being appointed in the role.

Read also: Allianz Nigeria provides premium insurance to BRABUS car owners

A Mechanical Engineer, Robert worked very closely with Property and Construction and provided the insights and data that enabled both teams to underwrite quality business for AGCS Africa through risk surveys.

“I am pleased to have a person of Robert’s caliber to lead Property, Energy and Construction,” says Thusang.

“We are strongly committed to providing sound technical expertise and superior customer service in both lines of business, so I look forward to his contribution in strengthening our efforts in our technical knowhow, customer experience and profitable growth.”

About Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy,

Property-casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 10 dedicated lines of business.

Our customers are as diverse as business can be, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to small businesses, and private individuals. Among them are not only the world’s largest consumer brands, tech companies and the global aviation and shipping industry, but also wineries, satellite operators or Hollywood film productions. They all look to AGCS for smart answers to their largest and most complex risks in a dynamic, multinational business environment and trust us to deliver an outstanding claims experience.

Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in 33 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing over 4,300 people.