Zipline targets 2m healthcare deliveries in Rwanda by 2029

Zipline, a global leader in instant logistics and deliveries, has announced a new partnership with the government of Rwanda that aims to complete about 2 million instant deliveries and fly more than 200 million autonomous kilometres in Rwanda by 2029.

Under the new partnership, Rwanda will triple its delivery volume by adding new delivery sites in rural and urban locations throughout the country and opening up Zipline’s service to other government entities.

In doing so, Rwanda will bring innovative and environmentally friendly logistics and delivery to the country and will be the first country in the world with the ability to make autonomous instant deliveries to its entire population.

Also, the partnership will further support Rwanda’s financial, e-commerce and tourism industries. The products to deliver include medicine, medical supplies, and nutrition as well as animal health products.

The partnership also allows agencies within the government including the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, the Rwanda Development Board, the Rwanda Medical Supply, and the National Child Development Agency, to use Zipline’s instant logistics and delivery system.

“With this new agreement, we will be incorporating Zipline into many aspects of our national operations from providing a reliable healthcare supply chain, to addressing malnutrition, to creating an unforgettable eco-tourism experience,” said Clare Akamanzi, chief executive officer of the Rwanda Development Board.

Akamanzi said Rwanda is an innovation hub and the people of Rwanda are excited to be the first country in the world to launch a national drone delivery service.

“Instant logistics has saved thousands of lives and is solving some of the world’s most important problems – hunger and malnutrition, road congestion and environmental pollution and lack of access to healthcare,” said Daniel Marfo, senior vice president and head of Zipline’s Africa business and operations.

According to Marfo, the company is honoured to expand its relationship with its first customer to support additional sectors of government and create more impact together.

Zipline delivers 75 percent of Rwanda’s blood supply outside of Kigali from its distribution centres in Muhanga and Kayonza. Its instant delivery network has enabled over 400 hospitals and clinics to get blood, medication and the supplies they need within minutes of ordering, giving them the ability to treat both everyday medical conditions and emergencies.

Data from Rwandan public hospitals show that researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found an 88 percent reduction in hospital maternal deaths due to postpartum haemorrhage as a result of Zipline’s logistics and delivery system.

This shows that more mothers are alive because they were at a medical facility that relies on Zipline’s instant delivery network.

This year alone, the Ministry of Agriculture delivered more than 500,000 doses of animal health vaccines and more than 8,000 units of swine semen to vets and farmers using Zipline.

Also, access to animal husbandry products has increased the fertility rate among farmers using Zipline deliveries by 10 percent, compared to the national average. This means that farmers can raise more pigs with a healthier genetic profile, grow their businesses, and ultimately provide better access to protein for communities and improve population health.