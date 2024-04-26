PCN protects public health, seals 751 medicine stores in Gombe

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), a federal government agency in charge of quality control of pharmacy, has shut down 751 medicine stores in Gombe to improve standards and protect public health, according to a statement on Thursday.

This was announced by Stephen Esumobifsi, director of enforcement at PCN.

“The medicine stores were sealed for offenses ranging from the sale of medicines in the open market to operating without registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria,” he said.

He added that poor documentation, poor storage facilities, and stocking of ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist included some of their breaches.

“The PCN enforcement team operated in five local government areas of the state from to April 20 to 25, covering Gombe, Akko, Yalmatu Deba, Funakaye, and Billiri LGAs.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 1001 premises were visited. This is made up of 71 pharmacies, 346 patent medicine shops and 584 illegal premises, including those in the Gombe open drug market,” he said.

He affirmed that a total of 751 premises were sealed. The premises sealed include 39 pharmacies, 128 patent medicine shops and 584 illegal medicine shops.

Esumobi disclosed that the PCN, as a government agency, was not interested in crippling businesses but willing to encourage growth bearing safety in mind.

“The PCN has mandated its office in Gombe to render all necessary assistance to medicine dealers in the state open drug market and other locations who are willing to comply with regulations,” he added.