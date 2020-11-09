Yellow fever outbreak: Edo intensifies surveillance in border communities

Sequel to reports of suspected outbreak of yellow fever in some states in Nigeria, Edo State government on Monday said it had strengthened public health response to ward off the disease.

Recall that there were reports of suspected yellow fever cases in Delta and Enugu states recently.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on November 6, 2020, reported that three samples from Delta and one from Enugu tested positive for yellow fever.

Speaking on the state government’s preparedness to contain the disease, Uwa Okhuarobo, the state epidemiologist, said they have intensified case search across the Local Government Areas bordering Delta State to effectively trace and test suspected persons.

Okhuarobo, in a telephone conversation with BusinessDay in Benin City, listed some of the strategies to include visitation to health facilities and communities in search of cases of yellow fever and other priority disease.

“Since we got information, we have instructed our surveillance officers across the LGAs bordering Delta State to intensify all our strategies.

“We have put measures in place to ensure that samples of any suspected case of yellow fever are tested, and once we know that they are positive then we take the necessary action. We are not resting on our oars since we got that information in Delta and Enugu,” Okhuarobo said.