Pharmacists’ role in universal health coverage in focus as ACPN meets

The role of community pharmacists in achieving Universal Health Coverage will be the focus at this year’s scientific conference convened by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

Samuel Adekola, national chairman of the group said Nigeria’s approach to primary health care is missing an essential ingredient without the recognition and involvement of community pharmacists as he announced the conference marking the 40th anniversary of the body.

He said the country has an array of highly trained and competent health professionals within communities in the primary healthcare programmes but has not made the most of its access this stock of talent.

“Primary healthcare is the foundation for all public health intervention by the government and if we get it right at this level, our nation’s health indices which is presently low will improve,” he said.

However, the association believes that the core competencies of pharmacists need to be improved to meet the challenges that this role will bring in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will feature a mandatory continuing professional development programme this focusing on vaccination training for pharmacists.

It is expected to equip pharmacists with skills to provide vaccination services to the teeming populace.

A faculty from Mercer University, accomplished practitioners from the United States and seasoned professionals from both regulatory bodies and the academia in Nigeria will deliver the training.

The online part of the training has begun and will run till August 26, 2021, while the practical aspect will hold August 30 with the full faculty on ground.

The conference will host Lere Baale, chief executive, Netherland Business School Netherlands as the keynote speaker and Dere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank plc. as the chairman of the event.

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor is expected as the special guest of honour while distinguished guests including Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president and Dominique Jordan, president, International Pharmaceutical Federation will grace the occasion.

Also expected are Sam Ohuabunwa, president, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Faisal Shuaib, executive director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The conference will award honours to Olusegun Obasanjo; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor; Stella Okoli, group managing director, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and several royal chiefs.

Arrival for the conference will feature a universal Module of Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme and the vaccination training which the association will subsidise for all participants.

A plenary session including a round-table discussion on “Legalizing Cannabis for Medicinal and Industrial Uses in Nigeria: Myths and Facts in the Eyes of Science” and “National Tasks Sharing and Tasks Shifting Policy – a way to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.