Nestlé launches MAGGI new website to meet its consumers digital, nutritional appetites

Nestlé brand Maggi has launched a first-of-its-kind website in Central and West Africa, offering fresh new twists to well-known African dishes.

The brand’s latest launches are just a few of the innovative ways Maggi is meeting its consumers’ digital and nutritional appetites, while also contributing to Nestle purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

Meanwhile, to get inspired the new Maggi website provides over 40 African recipes on an easy-to-use platform, can help families cook balanced and nutritious meals.

“Maggi innovates once more by providing different variations of beloved African dishes that offer something for every food lover,” said Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central and West Africa.

According to him, “We are proud to be the first region worldwide chosen by Maggi to launch this unique website.”

The new website, which was built in collaboration with topAfrican chefs, expert nutritionists and local food influencers, provides helpful tips in some recipes on how to boost your iron intake and balance dishes.

“As well as highlighting the importance of including nutritious diets in our daily lives with well-known family favourites; people across the globe now have easy access to traditional African recipes we know and love”, said Akua Kwakwa, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Manager for Nestlé Central and West Africa.

“For people who are more concerned about sodium, saturated fat and added sugars, the website features the unique ‘MyMenuIQ™’ guide that illustrates how nutritionally-balanced each recipe is. The higher the score, the more balanced the mealis,” she added.

To help people “cook the difference”, Maggi has beenorganising local events to encourage healthy cooking, like pop-up kitchens, cooking caravans and online nutrition educationprogrammes, which have reached over 10 million people acrossthe region.

The brand also aims to boost the nutrition of families at an affordable price, by improving the nutritional profile of its bouillons and other products through reducing salt and increasing micronutrients such as iron, to help tackle iron deficiency.