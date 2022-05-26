Monkeypox : Don urges NCDC to begin clinical trial of MSAMS

Maduike Ezeibe, a professor of Virology, has called on Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to verify the efficacy of Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum Magnesium Silicate (MSAMS) on monkeypox, through clinical trials in order to save lives.

MSAMS is a mineral-based drug formulated by Ezeibe, which he claims, has positive and negative charges with which it mops up all viruses with such charges.

Ezeibe in an Interview with Newsmen in Aba on Thursday, stated that the drug has been verified to be efficacious in the cure of viruses with negative or positive charges, such as HIV and COVID-19.

Ezeibe who is the author of MSAMS-based clinical trial reports in peer-reviewed American journals, said the drug could mop up a DNA virus, such as the fast-sprearing monkeypox.

“NCDC’s statement that monkeypox has no cure yet, is based on information from Europeans and Americans.

“The claim that there is no cure for the disease is not based on science.

“Nigeria has since 2017 patented “Antivirt, a broad spectrum antiviral medicine.

“The application for its patent was based on scientific claims that a mineral called Aluminum-magnesium silicate (AMS) is made of molecules composed of Nanoparticles that have both positive ends and negative ends”, he said.

Ezeibe explained that AMS itself is an approved medicine, which before his experimentation with it, could not reach blood cells, because it was not absorbable.

He stated that he solved the absorption problem of AMS drug using an existing principle of “active transport” which uses simple sugar to move electrically-charged particles across mucous membranes.

He said since Nigeria does not have AMS as mineral deposits, he used the ones available (Aluminum silicate and Magnesium silicate) to formulate its own brand of AMS.

He noted that the Nigerian brand of AMS, which he formulated was patented by the Nigerian government in 2012 with the name Medicinal synthetic AMS (MSAMS).

‘Such inventions are what give countries influence and wealth.

“Governments across the globe try to project their scientists to prove their medical inventions for WHO’s approval.

“But in our own case, some people are determined to force everybody to believe Nigeria has not got the cure even when the government has already registered the medicines”, he said.

Ezeibe said that Monkey pox virus is a DNA virus, which is negatively charged.

“Since our medicine has both positive and negative charged ends can NCDC tell the world why the Nanoparticles will not use their positive ends to mop the virus and so cure the disease.

“All we need to do, is to organize clinical trials of the MSAMS on Monkey pox patients and then inform the world that we have the medicine”, Ezeibe said.