Leadway Health engages 1,500 providers for superior healthcare solutions in Nigeria

In actualising its vision to deliver access to unmatched quality healthcare management services and solutions, Leadway Health Limited has engaged it’s over 1,500 healthcare providers nationwide to harmonise strategies going into the new year.

The inaugural Provider Conference provided an opportunity for the organisation and its stakeholders to interact, engage, get feedback, discuss challenges, and proffer actionable solutions towards delivering on its mandate of superior healthcare solutions to customers.

Speaking at the conference, Tokunbo Alli, chief executive officer, Leadway Health, said, “At Leadway Health, we understand that the providers are critical in the value chain of serving our customers; hence the need for a platform to consciously engage our providers. The Providers Forum offers us the opportunity to re-emphasise the organisation’s vision, our position to deliver superior services differently and better in the healthcare maintenance industry in Nigeria.

“The theme of our inaugural Providers Conference, ‘A New Kind of Partnership, it’s about you!’ reflects our unwavering commitment to the healthcare providers and our customers. We believe as we receive feedback, understand the challenges and discuss the solutions, the support rendered goes a long way which in turn helps in serving our customers better”, Alli, medical doctor added.