Eight unbeatable innovations Leadway Health introduced into Nigerian healthcare

No matter the talent or endowment of a human being, the absence of good health is enough to lay to waste the actualisation of that God-given potential. This reality perhaps explains the popular saying that “health is wealth.” But access to quality healthcare is the bane of the Nigerian society.

Firstly, inadequate funding of the Nigerian healthcare infrastructure means that primary health centres and specialist hospitals are not optimally equipped to manage acute and chronic health situations.

Secondly, facilities provided through private sector funding are significantly expensive to access. And with more than 190 million Nigerians, according to the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme, still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, the ordinary Nigerian, small businesses, and households are forced to incur enormous and usually unplanned sums of money to get good healthcare.

To bridge this gap, the Federal Government of Nigeria instituted the National Health Insurance Scheme Act (2004) to enable citizens access affordable quality healthcare.

As of 2018, there were about 57 Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) in Nigeria, according to Statista, yet “about 97 per cent of people surveyed in Nigeria did not have any health insurance. Only about three per cent of individuals had a health insurance mainly on an employer-based coverage”. While the numbers of HMOs have been impressive, the majority of the Nigerian populace is yet to jump into the new service offering.

Indeed, with the growing HMO competitive landscape in Nigeria, achieving a groundswell penetration will require disruptive strategies, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges faced by enrolees of this service. Here is where Leadway Health comes in.

And to disrupt the space and change the perspectives of enrolees on health insurance in Nigeria, Leadway Health Management unveiled eight unique and unbeatable services that they believe confer unprecedented advantages.

1. Access to healthcare anywhere you go

With Leadway Health’s vast roaming service opportunities across hospitals in the entire country, an Enrolee can have access to emergency healthcare on the go, even if they are miles away from their State of residence. This arrangement is backed by a nationwide coverage of about 1,500 hospitals poised to provide comprehensive medicare anywhere and anytime.

2. Infusion of Digital Technology

Leadway Health understands that millions of Nigerians have been empowered by the growth in mobile phone production and increased internet connectivity to make their lives easier and more convenient to carry out critical functions conveniently in their palms.

So, they developed a digital application (popularly referred to as an App): so that enrolees can have seamless and convenient access to healthcare services on the go on their mobile phones. The high-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhaced application also provides enrolees access to speak to a doctor, access to financial counselling, book and manage hospital appointments, digital health tracking, all on the go without being physically present at the hospital. It also allows for reporting of challenges faced in the hospital and for updating personal and health details.

3. Advanced telemedicine facility

With this advanced feature, enrolees can have a video chat with doctors via the mobile App. This facility helps enrolees resolve minor medical issues via video call to medical practitioners who already have access to the enrolees’ previous medical records for quick clerking and diagnosis. By leveraging technology, minor health issues that can quickly become chronic would be diagnosed and resolved virtually.

4. Medical concierge services

This service solves the challenge of the enrolee’s availability at the hospital. Instead of visiting the hospital for test samples and vaccination, enrolees at the comfort of their home can have their diagnostic test samples picked up and their children’s vaccinations delivered at their homes.. In an emergency, enrolees can get a free ambulance ride to the hospital to promptly receive the needed care.

5. Preventive Healthcare programme

In the Leadway Health’s programme, there is no segmentation but a general wellness package. This programme is focused on ensuring that preventive healthcare is the foundation of improving wellbeing. This includes access to fitness, nutritional stores, baby wellness programmes, health talks with subject matter experts, tailored periodical health tips and newsletters on trending health topics.

6. Pharmacy benefit programme

An added sweetener to these benefits is the advantage of receiving pharmacy services by getting prescribed drugs delivered to the enrolee’s doorstep. With the pharmacy benefits programme, drugs are obtained directly from manufacturers and partner pharmacies, thereby eliminating the danger of buying fake, adulterated and unapproved drugs.

7. Employee assistance programme

The programme was designed to understand that good health is a total and complete harmony of physical, social, and mental wellbeing of the body. This plan also pays keen attention to the mental health of its enrolees through a tailored mental health awareness programme for everyone and their spouse on the health plan.

8. Instant feedback mechanism

Getting new enrolees to join an HMO plan is rewarding, but Leadway Health takes it a notch higher by consistently collating feedback from its enrolees. After a hospital visit, the enrolee receives a prompt to provide immediate feedback, and where a negative feedback is received, the enrolee is engaged to ensure the proper and acceptable service is provided to the customer’s satisfaction.

These unique services show why Leadway Health Limited proudly tagged its offering the HMO Advantage and a commitment to providing innovation in equipping every Nigerian with the tools needed to mitigate risks to their health. It also strengthens insurance adoption as a top choice for sustainable healthcare management and comprehensive access to universal health coverage.

