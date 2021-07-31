Nigeria’s Healthcare sector faces major disruption with launch of Leadway Health

Nigeria’s Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) currently with less than five percent coverage is expected to witness a major disruption that will see the coverage of the sector reach 30 percent in the next five years.

This is coming on the heels of Leadway Health, a new entrant into the health management industry, which has promised to make healthcare in Nigeria accessible, affordable, and delivered in most efficient way.

Priding itself as the fastest growing HMO, less than six months it began operations, Leadway Health is parading a set of high quality professionals with expertise and over years combined industry experience in insurance and health.

Read Also: World health day: How Leadway is helping to build a healthier world

At its media launch held in Lagos, managers of the company said Leadway Health Limited is unveiling a range of superior and robust healthcare service offerings targeted at improving and fostering access to quality health and wellbeing solutions to Nigerians.

Tokunbo Alli, medical doctor/ CEO, Leadway Health, stated at the unveiling that the introduction of the company would serve as a disruption and an exceptional redefinition of the delivery of reliable and affordable health care to the public.

He said “According to the National Health Insurance Scheme, more than 190 million Nigerians are still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, forcing individuals, businesses and households to incur enormous and usually unplanned health expenditures. This is an unnecessary, unsustainable and costly means to accessing quality healthcare services.”

According to Alli: “with the introduction of Leadway Health Limited, our range of solutions would help bridge the gap in providing quality, accessible, and affordable health services to Nigerians.”

“We are confident in a healthcare system that genuinely cares for your health, your wealth and more.”

“With nationwide coverage and seamless healthcare service on-the-go backed by a high-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI) application, quality customer service delivery that enables convenient access and smooth 24/7 support from a team of experienced and thoroughbred professionals, there is no doubt that our customers are assured of disruptive healthcare services and an exceptional delivery experience”.

Alli said” As a leading pioneer of one of the most comprehensive West African Third-Party

Administration and registered health maintenance organization under the National

Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), our partnership with over 1,500 health providers and diverse range of bespoke corporate, retail and international products allows us to extend health insurance penetration to millions of Nigerians and Africa at large. We therefore enjoin individuals, families, business owners and corporates alike to come on board and experience healthcare delivery tailor made to suit their specific needs”, he added.

Leadway Health’s superior product offerings include advanced telemedicine, health enrollee app that allows authorization of care by enrollees, digital health tracking, access to financial and family counseling and geo-location capabilities for hospitals, pharmacy benefit program that involves genuine drugs from manufacturers delivered to the home/office for those with chronic ailments, employee assistance program to promote mental health, medical concierge services, preventive health programs that includes baby wellness programs, access to fitness and nutritional stores, customized health tips, talks and newsletters across all age groups with a unique reward system to encourage and promote general wellness amongst others.

Leadway Health is proudly affiliated with Leadway Assurance Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost and largest insurers. Leadway Assurance was founded in 1960 and has over 50 years of experience in the insurance sector with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability.