HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria urges concerted efforts to combat HIV spread

HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called for concerted efforts toward combating the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) in Nigeria.

The NGO, which focuses on the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT), made the call at a recent forum where it also appreciated donors and partners.

Recognising some corporate organisations and individuals for their support towards the efforts to help raise funds to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS, the group said its immediate plans were to raise N10 billion as part of the National HIV/AIDS response.

The appreciation, which came in the form of awards, was given to Ocean Lord Limited, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), among others.

Read also: Abia sets up taskforce on reaccreditation of 500 private schools

Kosisochi Ozoemene, Wonu Jegede and Mokut Utuk were also recognised as HTFN Tribe members. The three who recently graduated from Atlantic Hall Secondary School Epe, are committed to advocating the cause and had collectively raised N520,000 towards achieving the objectives of HTFN.

Speaking at the event which took place in Lagos, the CEO of HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria, Jekwu Ozoemene, appreciated the awardees for their efforts and reiterated the need for individuals, public and private organisations in Nigeria to pool resources to fight HIV/AIDS.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Jekwu went further to say that the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN) would intermittently make public its account and donations.

On her part, Nnenna Nwobodo of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited commended the achievements of HTFN and called for advocacy across schools and grassroots sensitisation as a means of eliciting a widespread response.

Edobor Ozakpolor said that his donation was made in his name rather than as a corporate so that other individuals will understand that the call to support is not just for corporates alone.