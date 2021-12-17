HELP launches mobile app to accelerate access to emergency healthcare

Health Emergency Linkage Portal (HELP), Nigerian-based healthcare logistics company has launched a mobile application to ease the bottlenecks around medical emergencies by creating better access to ambulances and more visibility for appropriate health facilities.

“This is in an effort to ensure Nigerians get swift access to emergency care when they really need it,” Deji Faborode, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO ) of HELP said.

Faborode, the uber-like app allows users to request ambulances in emergencies or schedule one in advance.

“Upon request, users not only get access to available ambulances within proximity but they also get affordable options to choose from. This is one of the reasons for the creation of the app in the first place,” he said.

According to Faborode, the Nigerian healthcare sector has struggled to meet the needs of an ever-growing population, and the state of Emergency Medical Services is no different.

“What HELP is trying to do is to eliminate that feeling of hopelessness that usually comes with medical emergencies by providing the average Nigerian quick and easy access to ambulances, affordably.”

“Leveraging smart technology, the HELP app provides quality emergency care whilst creating synergies between the various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

“At HELP, we understand that losing a loved one can be so overwhelming. That’s why the app offers a hearse service option that allows for seamless conveyance of corpses to or from the morgue, per request,” He added.

Some features of the app include; location and ambulance search, health facility navigation, trips & movement schedule, medical history, instant ambulance booking, ambulance scheduling, ambulance rental for events, wallet & payment management, view request & trip history, invite friend, as well as support & FAQ.

Also speaking at the launch, Yewande Alebiosu, COO at HELP said that similar to individual users, corporate bodies can get coverage for their employees adding that when an emergency occurs in the workplace or at home, seconds can often be the difference in saving a life.

“HELP for enterprise has different tiers which provide varying coverage for employees.The app ensures the safety of employees and provides the much-needed security and comfort that comes with access to prompt emergency care.”

She continues, “Also, we have gone a step further by ensuring that Hospitals and HMOs get prompt access to ambulances to provide better care to patients and enrollees respectively.” By clicking https://www.helpstation.ng/#/partner, corporate bodies, HMOs, hospitals, and even service providers like ambulance and hearse vehicle providers can get signed on as partners.

The HELP app is available on google play and is soon to be available on the app store. iOS users can request ambulances or schedule one by calling the HELP hotline on 0-700-43577828466, while Android users can download the app here