HealthPlus ePharmacy launches first digital prescription platform

HealthPlus, Nigeria’s first integrative pharmacy has launched West Africa’s first-ever ePharmacy and digital prescription platform.

Nigerians located anywhere in the country and globally can get a prescription from a certified pharmacist and have the medicines delivered promptly.

This game changing application will facilitate the interaction between patients (customers) and health-service providers nationwide.

“Pharmacists are the first point of care for many Nigerians and are critical to ensure access to essential drugs. The HealthPlus ePharmacy platform is following the mission to enhance access to wholesome medicines and good pharmacy care services,” Chidi Okoro, chief transformational officer said in a statement.

“Customers can now access professional pharmacists online from the comfort of their homes using mobile devices,” he said.

Read also:Healthplus, BARE collaborate to improve skincare

The launch also marks a big step in the democratization of health in Nigeria and providing unprecedented healthcare access for Nigerians in all geographical locations.

The HealthPlus ePharmacy is attributed to a rise in the number of internet consumers, increased access to web-based and online services, and the rising implementation of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services.

With 108 million internet users in Nigeria and an estimated 120 million mobile phone holders, HealthPlus is now able to connect more Nigerians to qualified pharmacists and fast track the provision of efficient health care.

Nigeria is also severely under served in the aspect of pharmacy stores locations. Only 25percent of Nigeria’s local governments have any sort of pharmacy. That means, 70percent of Nigeria’s local government areas have no access to a pharmacist.

However, Okoro pledged that the newly launched ePharmacy will help bridge this gap.

He noted that the country has one of the lowest productivity rates in the world, owing to absenteeism and inadequate health care.

According to him, if more Nigerians have access to health and the country takes a more proactive approach, productivity will increase significantly.

“In keeping with its commitment to raise the standard of care, provide safe access to wholesome medications and reduce wait times, HealthPlus is utilizing the latest technology to consolidate the compendium of care and expand our vision to our customers’ mobile devices.”

Similarly, Ernest Eguasa, CFO, HealthPlus Limited said “this is a very exciting offering that combines technology and the capabilities of fast-growing sector dynamics of Healthcare and eCommerce in synergy to deliver high-quality customer-centric customer patient care.”

“It gives our customers a channel to conveniently get a wide array of their medical needs with the added benefit of One-on-One pharmaceutical consulting through our bespoke “Chat with a Pharmacist” functionality that ensures patients are getting exactly what they require for their optimum health.”

Afsane Jetha, managing partner & CEO Alta Semper and HealthPlus’s private equity partner stated that “healthcare in Africa is at an inflection point and has proven its ability to leapfrog traditional business models; it is becoming more consumer-focused and precision-driven.

“With this technology and platform, we are increasingly focused on preventative care and patients’ well-being, in providing access at their fingertips and the last mile.”