Health Ministry, SABHA reopen Ajao Estate Isolation Centre

Ajao Estate Isolation Centre, a 50-bed Isolation Centre along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Ajao Estate Lagos, initiated by Sanyukt Bharatiya Association (SABHA), an organisation of Indian community with Indo Eye Care Foundation, was recently reopened on the order of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Following the tenure of the initial agreement, the Ajao Estate Isolation Centre located at Indo Eye Care Foundation was closed on December 1, 2020 after reviewing the status of Covid-19 at that point of time as it was found that the graph of total new cases was going down to a very low level.

“Unfortunately, the second wave of Covid-19 came up from the second week of December 2020. It is indeed good news that the Isolation Centre is being re-opened from 13-01-2020, by the order of Sanwo-Olu and supported by the Commissioner and Management team of the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” the association said.

Expressing gratitude to Lagos State government for its prompt action, SABHA working team and mentors of the SABHA said the Centre will be managed as collaboration between MOH and SABHA.

They added that the centre is fully equipped with modern medical equipment, water, electricity, lift, entertaining equipment, and standby power supply.

“It was built by the efforts of the Indian community living in Nigeria (Individual and corporates) to help the nation. All the medical equipment cost approximately 250 million naira,” they noted.

SABHA who expressed the hope that within the next six months COVID-19 will fully disappear from Nigeria and from the entire world, expressed gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are taking care of the hospital as Covid-19 warriors for serving all those infected patients.

It also thanked the Indo Eye Care Foundation, all supporters, suppliers and consultants that worked for SABHA initiated COVID-19 Isolation cum Treatment Centre Type-II for timely completion of work for the hospital.