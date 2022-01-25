COVID-19: NPHCDA expands vaccination sites to include childhood vaccines

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has integrated childhood vaccination and other Primary Health Care (PHC) services at COVID 19 vaccination sites for children aged 0-23 months

This, according to the agency, is to ensure that preventable childhood diseases are not neglected while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive director, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, urged parents and guardians with children within the age range, to take them along while visiting vaccination sites. He reiterated that the childhood vaccines protect infants against polio, whooping cough, measles, yellow fever, tetanus, tuberculosis, and other childhood preventable diseases.

Shuaib further disclosed that as of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, over 14,093,873 eligible persons have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, while 5,252,406 eligible Nigerians have been fully vaccinated. Nigeria has received more than 60 million vaccines to date according to UNICEF.

The ED also informed that Nigeria’s daily vaccine uptake has doubled from about 100,000 people per day in December 2021 to 200,000 this year.

Read also: How Nigeria failed to lead vaccine production in Africa

Shuaib further warned that the Joint Task Force on COVID-19 vaccine monitoring and accountability was still active and vigilant, hence the Federal Government is on alert for any report of card vending and other unlawful activities on COVID-19 vaccination.

“We urge everyone to remain law-abiding and compliant with recommended safety measures on COVID-19. It is our hope that the year 2022 represents the exit and recovery of Nigeria and the rest of the world from COVID-19,” he said.