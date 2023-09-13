MTN Foundation, two others partner to boost digital literacy

MTN Foundation has partnered with ATC Nigeria Foundation and Sightsavers IT Bridge Academy to provide digital literacy for rural communities in the country through the “Digital Communities” project.

The project, initiated by ATC Nigeria Foundation, is a pioneering endeavour that seeks to provide digital literacy to rural communities.

This monumental undertaking encompasses the establishment of learning kiosks, designed to grant individuals of all ages in rural areas access to the internet via digital devices, according to a statement.

It said the kiosks will be equipped with educator-led and self-guided instructions, thereby opening the door to a world of knowledge and opportunities.

Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary of the MTN Foundation, said the most important thing for the foundation is that it stays true to its commitment in the best possible way at all times.

“We have seen a lot of projects start and fizzle out; however, for us today, we are making a commitment to use everything within our disposal – our resources, time, and intellectual capability – to ensure that at the end of the day, we are pushing new frontiers,” she said.

The project’s core mission is to cater to the unique needs of each community by offering essential services, including healthcare, financial assistance, educational support, and career development resources, according to the foundation.

To facilitate the learning process, the MTN Foundation has pledged to supply routers and data connectivity for one year to the learning kiosks strategically located in 78 target locations across Nigeria.

“For us, it’s about impact, and sometimes we talk about our impact, but we don’t understand how huge it is until you hear testimonials,” Rino Lawal, Senior Manager of Programmes and Sustainability at ATC Nigeria, said.

“For instance, we visited one of our digital communities in the outskirts of Abuja, and the head of the community invited me and told this fantastic story of his daughter who went through one of our classes and came back to teach all her siblings.

“We have so many stories of lives we are touching through our Digital Community project, and knowing that we have partners who share our goals and are able to help is amazing,” Lawal added.