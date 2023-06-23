MTN Foundation remodels Queens College laboratories to enhance STEM education

Determined to improve the study of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics among female students in public schools, MTN Foundation has commissioned a remodelled six Chemistry, Physics and Biology science laboratories in Queens College, Yaba Lagos.

The project, part of the second phase of the MTN Foundation’s Science and Technology Laboratory initiative, aims to improve teaching standards and learning outcomes of science subjects in public secondary schools.

In addition to the renovation of the Chemistry, Physics and Biology Science laboratories at Queens College, the foundation also installed laboratory furniture, solar-powered borehole, and alternative power solution, supplied laboratory equipment and consumables, and trained laboratory staff of the college.

Speaking at the commissioning in Lagos recently, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, chairman of MTN Foundation, said Queens College as a legacy school was chosen for the second phase of the foundation’s intervention project because it fulfilled all the criteria required by the foundation.

Adeluyi tasked the college to monitor, evaluate and sustain the integrity of the Science laboratories remodelled by the MTN foundation.

He lauded the contributions of the government, alumnae and other stakeholders of the school for sustaining the college as an exemplary public school in Nigeria.

Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, president of Queens College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) commended MTN Foundation for supporting the college in its effort to provide quality education to the girl-child, adding that through the foundation has shown a deep commitment to advancing the education of young women.

According to Omoigui-Okauru, the college is empowering the girl child in Nigeria by providing quality education to enable them to become leaders in their chosen fields and make a positive impact in the community.

“We hope to empower our students to start their leadership actions and activities within the school through the work they do in academics and beyond,” she said.

Omoigui-Okauru, who doubles as a director at MTN Nigeria, said the foundation’s contribution to the school remains invaluable and has significantly impacted the quality of science education for the almost 4,000 student population of the college.

On his part, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, lauded MTN Foundation for the science and technology project, adding that the project will provide the needed platform for students at the college to achieve their aspirations.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Ibilola Kasunmu, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the reality in the world today extends beyond, Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

She challenged MTN to consider investing in a Robotics, software development, and artificial intelligence laboratory.

On his part, Zubairu Abdullahi, director of special duties at the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja commended the MTN Foundation’s commitment to the improvement of education as demonstrated by its investment in the remodelling of the Science laboratory.

According to him, the impact of this investment will go beyond the four walls of the College and will enable students to acquire the practical knowledge and skills they need to survive in the future.

“The MTN Foundation’s investment in education is a testament to the saying that a well-educated population is essential for the development of the nation,” Abdullahi said.